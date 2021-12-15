Nevada quarterback Carson Strong declares for NFL draft, won't play in Wolf Pack's bowl game

Quarterback Carson Strong has played his final game at Nevada.

Strong said in a social media post Tuesday evening that he would skip the Wolf Pack’s bowl game later this month. He will instead declare for the NFL draft, despite having up to two seasons of eligibility remaining at Nevada.

Nevada (8-4) will face Western Michigan (7-5) on Dec. 27 in the Quick Lane Bowl at Detroit’s Ford Field.

“As much as I would like to play one more season or even one more game in my Nevada uniform, after a lot of thought and consideration, I have decided that it is best for me to begin my preparation for the 2022 NFL draft,” Strong said in a Twitter post.

Strong, a two-time Mountain West offensive player of the year, wraps up his college career with 853 completions in 1,252 attempts, a 68.1% completion rate. He threw 74 touchdowns to only 19 interceptions.

In the just-completed 2021 regular season, Strong completed a career-best 70.2% of his attempts. His 36 TD passes set Nevada’s program record.

Strong noted that his one serious offer coming out of high school came from Nevada, which had installed a new coaching staff led by Jay Norvell prior to the 2017 season.

“When I was in high school, there was only one college that believed in me enough to give me a scholarship,” Strong said in his post.

Now, he sits a few months away from a possible first- or second-day selection in the NFL draft. The 2022 draft is scheduled for April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

Strong’s decision makes Nate Cox the Pack’s likely starter at quarterback for the bowl game. Clay Millen, the only other Nevada quarterback to play this season, announced Tuesday on Twitter that he would be transferring to Colorado State. The Rams will be coached next season by Norvell, who agreed to a five-year deal last week.

Nevada tight end Cole Turner said earlier this month that he would also forgo the Quick Lane Bowl to prepare for the draft.

Strong, Turner, and Nevada receiver Romeo Doubs have all been invited to the Senior Bowl all-star game on Feb. 5 in Mobile, Alabama.

