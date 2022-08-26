Will the Nets play Ben Simmons at the center position this season?

This offseason has been very long and taxing for the Brooklyn Nets organization, but it gave talented forward Ben Simmons three or so months of recovery time.

Simmons is already caught in Nets rumors as there is chatter that the playmaking wing could be stretched to the five-position. A report from NBA insider Alex Schiffer of The Athletic indicates that the Nets organization is looking to give Simmons minutes, as the team’s center.

“The positive is Durant’s decision to stay in Brooklyn makes the organization a prime destination this late in the game. Nic Claxton and Day’Ron Sharpe remain the only two centers on the roster. There have been rumblings of Simmons playing center this season and Durant has done so before in small-ball lineups,” said Schiffer.

Schiffer inferred that it really depends on what General Manager Sean Marks sees in the next couple of weeks at training camp, including the now-completely healthy Simmons. If the 3-time All-Star comes out of the gate strong and confident then there’s a chance that the Nets will use him as the big man in their small-ball lineup.

