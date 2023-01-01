Auburn makes shortlist for 2024 five-star forward
Auburn was one of the first programs to extend an offer to the 2024 product and is the overwhelming favorite to earn his commitment.
The Tigers are in the mix for one of 2024's top prospects.
Last February, Washington State hit 15 of 31 3-pointers against USC. On the first day of 2023: 14 of 29. USC knew what was coming and still couldn't stop it.
The Panthers dominated much of the first half of their Week 17 matchup with the Buccaneers. But the Buccaneers surged late in the first half to score 10 straight points, and trail 14-10 at halftime. Mike Evans got the Bucs on the board with a 63-yard touchdown catch — a play that was also consequential [more]
Clemson fares poorly in its final test of the 2022 season, the Orange Bowl vs. Tennessee
Nick Saban gave advice to Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. on the NFL draft after the Sugar Bowl.
Jalen Hurts missed his second straight game with a sprained right shoulder, forcing the Philadelphia Eagles to turn to backup quarterback Gardner Minshew on Sunday to try to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win against New Orleans. Hurts was listed as doubtful on the injury report headed into the game, and the Eagles (13-2) decided not to risk his health with the team already in the playoffs. Hurts was injured two weeks ago on a hard tackle in a win against the Bears.
Nicolas Claxton (Brooklyn Nets) with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/31/2022
P.J. Washington (Charlotte Hornets) with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets, 12/31/2022
The uptick comes while fewer than 10% of Floridians 5 and older have received their updated COVID booster shot, according to the CDC.
North Korea test-fired three ballistic missiles on Saturday after South Korea accused the country of flying five drones across the border on Monday.
Rihanna at the Super Bowl, Frank Ocean at Coachella and Taylor Swift, Billy Joel and Metallica (not all together) at SoFi: 2023 promises something for everyone.
Where will Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs begin his NFL career? Here are a few potential landing spots.
Jaire Alexander was ready for his rematch with Justin Jefferson.
If the Ducks can improve in these key places, they can absolutely contend for a College Football Playoff spot in 2023.
"When I use the word 'Black,' I don't use it as a way to separate ourselves from anyone — I use it as a way to put an exclamation point behind our greatness."View Entire Post ›
Check out Mike Tomlin mic'd up.
Sony’s A Man Called Otto began the first phase of a three-step rollout this weekend in an exclusive run at four LA and NY theaters, grossing $60k, for a $15k per screen average, over the three-day weekend. The four-day estimated gross is $75K, or an $18.7k PSA. The test for the remake of the Swedish film […]
Jay Glazer reports the Broncos would 'back up the Brinks truck' for Sean Payton. They have enough draft picks to match almost any other offer:
Officials botched a call that went against the Patriots on the first possession of the game. Raheem Mostert fumbled on a hit by Jabrill Peppers after Ja'whaun Bentley had him wrapped around the legs. Officials ruled Mostert’s forward progress was stopped. It wasn’t. The Patriots couldn’t challenge, and coach Bill Belichick was none too happy [more]