Kirby Smart joked with his crying son about Stetson Bennett’s age after Georgia won the title

Reuters

TC Energy on Monday said it was too early to speculate on the cost of cleaning up a 14,000-barrel spill from its Keystone pipeline, as the Canadian company entered into a clean-up agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Keystone is a major export pipeline carrying 622,000 barrels a day of crude from Alberta to U.S. refineries and was temporarily shut down in December after rupturing on Dec. 7 and leaking oil into a creek in Kansas. Clean-up work is ongoing and TC has not yet publicly identified the cause of the spill.