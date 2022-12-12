Mike Tomlin is ‘saddened’ by the distractions of fantasy football and sports betting

Associated Press

The Biden administration on Monday slapped corruption sanctions on the son of Zimbabwe’s president as the U.S. prepares to host a major summit of African leaders in Washington. The Treasury Department announced it was hitting four Zimbabwean people and two companies with penalties for their roles in undermining democracy and facilitating high-level graft. Treasury said the younger Mnangagwa has been in charge of his father’s business interests related to a prominent businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei and his Sakunda Holdings company, both of which are already subject to U.S. sanctions.