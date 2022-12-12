Mike Tomlin is ‘saddened’ by the distractions of fantasy football and sports betting
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was candid about his feelings on fantasy football and sports betting.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was candid about his feelings on fantasy football and sports betting.
Jack Sanborn has been one of the rare bright spots in the Bears' 2022 season. But can he do enough over the final four games to cement himself as a starter in 2023?
The Ravens rushed for 215 yards on Sunday.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) with an and one vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 12/10/2022
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the game on Sunday, December 11
PITTSBURGH (AP) Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know ''the details regarding the sequence'' that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive.
This game between the Browns and Bengals is an unwatchable product.
Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn, Cooper Beebe and Felix Anudike-Uzomah all received Associated Press All-America football honors on Monday.
Entering this week, Joe Burrow had not defeated the Browns in four starts against the division rival. But through 30 minutes, Cincinnati is in control of a game that’s featured plenty of penalties. The Bengals lead Cleveland 13-3 at halftime. Samaje Perine scored just before halftime, taking in a 6-yard touchdown run with 24 seconds [more]
The Biden administration on Monday slapped corruption sanctions on the son of Zimbabwe’s president as the U.S. prepares to host a major summit of African leaders in Washington. The Treasury Department announced it was hitting four Zimbabwean people and two companies with penalties for their roles in undermining democracy and facilitating high-level graft. Treasury said the younger Mnangagwa has been in charge of his father’s business interests related to a prominent businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei and his Sakunda Holdings company, both of which are already subject to U.S. sanctions.
Oklahoma and Texas play bowls back-to-back on December 29.
Ellis becomes the third active head coach to reach the 900-win mark.
Sunday marks exactly one month since Russia’s troops withdrew from Kherson.
The social media giant announced its subscription service will be re-released Monday with new features and a higher price for iOS users.
Kansas State’s running back is a first-team All-American ... again.
Keep tabs of all the Georgia football player and staff movement for the 2023 season here in our Bulldogs program tracker.
Two wives of U.S. Border Patrol agents spoke out on "Fox & Friends Weekend" about the very tough toll their husbands' work at the border is taking on the men today — and on their families.
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup reaching its final stages, lets look back at some players who scored the most goals in a single World Cup.
Snap count takeaways from Browns vs. Bengals in Week 14.
Yahoo Betting Analyst Pam Maldonado joins Fantasy Football Live to offer a pair of player propositions as the Cardinals host the Patriots in week 14.
Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski talk their way through all 10 of the NFL games that were played during the day on Sunday in Week 14, a week that included a ton of injuries and backup QBs and some bounce back fantasy performances from some unheralded QBs.