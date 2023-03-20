Nets’ Royce O’Neale says team is ‘capable’ of rebounding better
Royce O'Neale believes that the Nets can rebound better than they have recently.
Royce O'Neale believes that the Nets can rebound better than they have recently.
One of the key obstacles to Kentucky advancing in the NCAA Tournament has ties to the commonwealth.
Shohei Ohtani told Japanese media that he would be available only to pitch out of the bullpen in the WBC final should Japan beat Mexico in the semifinals.
Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links from the Next Cats blog, which is updated regularly with the latest UK news and the biggest national recruiting stories.
The Mariners catcher reflected on how life has changed since he hit the home run that ended the team's playoff drought.
The end of the line may be near for a Chicago Blackhawks legend.
The men's bracket is running out of blue bloods while the women lost a Final Four favorite short of the Sweet 16.
Trea Turner hit a pair of home runs to lead the United States to its blowout win over Cuba on Sunday in the World Baseball Classic semifinals.
Yahoo Sports writer Krysten Peek recaps the opening week of March Madness with the winners and losers from the first four days. Plus, she looks ahead at the best remaining players and top matchups she is most looking forward to in the Sweet 16.
Domantas Sabonis is putting up Wilt Chamberlain-like numbers for the Kings this season.
Here is how much in earnings each player who made the cut took home from the 2023 Valspar Championship.
After nearly getting upset in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Miami had a point to prove. Indiana paid the price.
The seven-time world champion posted an emotional Instagram prior to the Saudi Arabian GP weekend
Several Kentucky basketball players will have big decisions to make, including Oscar Tshiebwe, Chris Livingston and Antonio Reeves.
More than four days into free agency, no potential suitor has conclusively been linked to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Could the Patriots eventually make a run at him? Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich recently lobbied for his former team to make the move. “If you’re the Patriots, and you go and you make an attempt [more]
For the sake of referees at every level of the game, the FA must hit Aleksandar Mitrovic with a minimum 10-match ban for his actions at Old Trafford in Fulham’s 3-1 loss to Manchester United. He placed his hands on referee Chris Kavanagh, and that is simply unacceptable.
Emotions were high on Sunday for a Michigan State team that's been through a lot this year.
Kansas State used a football-style inbound play against Kentucky. Coach Jerome Tang named it after Patrick Mahomes.
All eyes are on the Bears to draft an offensive lineman or defensive lineman with their first round pick, but when this cornerback fell to them, they couldn't resist.
Klay Thompson dismissed Dillon Brooks' antics following the Warriors' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.
The Eagles will have to replace both safeties from the 2022 season after news that C.J. Gardner-Johnson is signing with the Lions. By Dave Zangaro