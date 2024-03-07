Nets' Ben Simmons out for rest of season with back injury

The Brooklyn Nets announced on Thursday that guard Ben Simmons will miss the rest of the season with a back injury.

"Ben Simmons will remain out for the remainder of the season while he consults with specialists and explores treatment options for the nerve impingement in his lower back," read a statement from the team. "Simmons, along with his representatives and Nets medical personnel, are currently in discussions with numerous experts to determine the course of action that will provide him with the best opportunity for long-term sustainable health."

A nerve impingement in his lower back limited Simmons to only 15 games this season for the Nets, who are 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 25-37 record. At one point, he sat out 38 straight games. The 27-year-old has not played more than 58 games in a season since 2018-19.

Simmons has been injured for much of his time in the league, ever since the Philadelphia 76ers selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He missed his entire rookie season due to a foot injury, and then he missed all of the 2021-22 season due to a back injury that came in the middle of a contract dispute with the 76ers.

His current contract, which will net him $40.3 million in salary in 2024-25, expires after next season.