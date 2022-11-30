Shaq bet Charles Barkley $5K he couldn’t ride a kids’ bike and it was the lock of the night

Benzinga

Homes in Florida have gained the most value over the past year, according to a report from TNRealEstate.com. While home values are up in every state, the Sunshine State saw the biggest increase at an average of 29.4%, from $265,763 in 2021 to an average of $348,176, according to TNRealEstate.com, which analyzed Zillow data to compare the average home value in every state. Hawaii ranked number two, with values increasing an average of 27.3% from $667,270 in 2021 to $845,688 this year. Coming in t