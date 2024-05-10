Netflix could score NFL Christmas games in landmark deal — what to know

NFL logo on TV .

Rumors are swirling that streaming giant Netflix is about to get into the live sports game this holiday season in a major way. Earlier this week, former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason mentioned the possibility of a Netflix deal with the NFL on his WFAN radio show, hinting that fans should not be surprised "if the NFL and Netflix get in bed for a nice little Christmas Day football games."

Then, just a few days later, a Puck News report seemingly confirmed Esiason's comments, citing a "bevy of sources" that confirm negotiations between Netflix and the NFL are indeed taking place right now as the streamer looks to potentially broadcast two holiday season games this year.

When would NFL on Netflix games be streaming?

Although an official deal has yet to be confirmed, if negotiations are successful Netflix will be the exclusive place to stream the holiday game doubleheader on Dec. 25 this year.

This year Christmas falls on a Wednesday, which some thought might mean the NFL would skip the holiday games in 2024 as league football games are rarely played midweek. However, this year's calendar challenges may present an opportunity for the NFL, which has reportedly been very happy with streaming figures in recent years and may want to test out what a partnership with the biggest streamer on the planet could do for its viewership.

Three streaming services are already carrying exclusive NFL games this season

Right now the NFL has a piecemeal streaming strategy that includes the following exclusive broadcast deals (thus far) for the 2024-2025 season:

Amazon Prime Video: Thursday night games, plus one wild-card playoff game

Peacock: Packers vs. Eagles in Brazil in Week 1

ESPN Plus: One international game

Unfortunately, this means that, if the Netflix deal does happen, football fans who want access to every game will need a total of four streaming services, which is quite an ask with prices for every major service on the rise.

Though sources and sports fans alike seem to be bullish on the idea of Netflix getting exclusive streaming rights to this year's Christmas doubleheader, it is important to remember that contracts have not been officially signed yet, and there are still some "hurdles to clear" according to the unnamed sources in the Puck News article. However, we'll be keeping an eye out in the coming days, as a potential deal would need to be reached by May 15, when the official NFL schedule is set to be released.