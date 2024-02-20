The negative impact Kliff Kingsbury poses on the Commanders' Wide Receivers | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon and Ben Solak from The Ringer explain why the offensive coordinator for the Commanders is poised to have an adverse effect on Washington's offense. Listen to the entire conversation on the “Yahoo Fantasy Football Show” podcast, and make sure to subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your preferred listening platform.

MATT HARMON: All right, next one up here, Washington Commanders. They hired Dan Quinn, former Cowboys defensive coordinator, as the head coach. They hire Kliff Kingsbury, who you mentioned earlier was the senior offensive analyst at USC. And obviously, we know him more prominently in the NFL circles as the Arizona Cardinals head coach.

BENJAMIN SOLAK: This is not good. Someone get my boy Scary Terry out. Somebody get my boy-- somebody get my boy Jahan Dotson out, all right? Big Jahan Dotson fan-- good film. Let's save the man.

MATT HARMON: Thank you for saying that, though, because number one, I loved Jahan Dotson at Penn State. I thought he was a great prospect. And I really liked the rookie year film as well. But man, he is, in terms-- look, and it's all over fantasy Twitter now, at this point. Like, his targets per route run, yards per route run, and how they, like, line up with some of the-- the busts of the busts, like the Jalen Reagors and Laquon Treadwells and all that stuff.

And it's like, man, that's a good-- there's a good football player in there with Jahan Dotson. And obviously, Terry McLaurin, I've been a big, longtime Terry McLaurin backer. And I was so excited for somebody to come squeeze the juice out of these damn receivers. And I don't feel good about Kliff Kingsbury being the guy to do it.

BENJAMIN SOLAK: Kliff is, like, a very classic, like-- well, don't know how to weaponize a top receiver, right? Because with DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona, it was just leaving him on the left side of the field for 98% of the snaps.

And he runs four outs. Like, that's what we do with the outside receiver here in the air raid. And it's like, OK, sick, but that doesn't-- again, that's a perfect example of, like, college doesn't climb to the NFL as easily as we think it does.

Maybe Kliff's learned from that. Like, you know, I-- I will be very interested to see what he does on the field that's new. Because we have to remember those Arizona teams, they would come out every year, September and October, and pitch gas. Kliff had a whole year off. So like, I think he's going to come out with some new stuff.

I would not be surprised if you and I are suffering in September and October. Commanders fans-- oh, at Ben Solak, at Matt Harmon, you guys said it was bad, and it's good. You're an idiot.

But it's the long game. It's-- they don't evolve over the course of the year. They get stale. And when they start to reach resistance, when they start to have problems, they revert back to their basic stuff.

I subscribe to all notions that they're trying to land Caleb Williams, and that Kliff is tight with Caleb and knows what sort of offense Caleb wants to run, and how he sees the game. He was his quarterbacks coach last year at USC.

And so, you know, OK, Kliff's-- it's going to be Caleb and Kliff in Washington. It's going to be the new era, the DC boy back, football, whatever. And I think there's going to be a game in September where it looks like you'll see it all making sense. And Terry will have 170 yards on 12 targets. And it'll feel amazing.

But I don't think it's going to stand the test of a season. I don't think it's going to stand the test of-- of long-term time. There's not enough creativity on the staff, to me.

It's Dan Quinn with-- with Kliff Kingsbury and Brian Johnson. Like, it's just-- I-- those are known commodities, to me. And I don't like the sum of the parts there. So I have a lot of doubts about the way Washington built it.