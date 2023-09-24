Nebraska football takes down Louisiana Tech 28-14

The Nebraska football team hosted its second game of the season on Saturday afternoon. After taking down Northern Illinois to improve to 1-2, the Huskers welcomed in Louisiana Tech. Though Nebraska snatched win number two for the 2023 season, it was closer than last week’s victory, walking away with a 28-14 win.

Heinrich Haarberg started for Nebraska for the second straight week and led the Huskers both in the pass and ground games. Haarberg went 8-of-17 in the air for 107 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 157 yards and one touchdown off 19 carries. Haarberg’s touchdown run came off a huge 72-yard option, which put Nebraska up 28-7 with over 11 minutes to go in the game.

Anthony Grant and Thomas Fidone II also found their way into the endzone for the second straight week. Grant scored on the ground off a two-yard run, adding to his 135-yard rushing on the day. Fidone had only one catch in the game but made a big one, scoring a 29-yard touchdown.

Billy Kemp IV finished as the top receiver for the Huskers, hauling in five catches for 62 yards. Kemp also scored Nebraska’s first touchdown of the game off a jet sweep, which came after a fake field goal by the Huskers. Louisiana Tech responded quickly to the score, running in for a touchdown on its next drive.

Nebraska’s defense, however, delivered another big showing in the run game, holding the Bulldogs to 46 total yards. The Huskers did surrender 292 passing yards, 146 of them coming in the fourth quarter, which led to Louisiana Tech’s second touchdown. Another significant factor in the game was the Bulldogs’ penalties. Louisiana Tech surrendered 12 penalties for 100 yards, which halted many of its drives and even kept some of Nebraska’s drives alive.

The Huskers improve to 2-2 on the season but face a significant task next week as they welcome in No. 2 Michigan. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. and can be viewed on FOX.

Haarberg takes off for a big gain

Fake field goal by Nebraska, drive continues

Fake plays all over this afternoon window. 👀@HuskerFootball calls for a fake field goal, and it leads to the first TD of the game. 📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/vb4S14HUB8 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 23, 2023

Kemp scores off the jet sweep, 7-0 Nebraska

Louisiana Tech responds, all tied up in Lincoln

Grant breaks out for a big run, first down Nebraska

+34 @Grant4Anthony. Huskers have it inside the LA Tech 30. pic.twitter.com/CBAky6hfDh — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) September 23, 2023

Grant takes it in, 14-7 Nebraska

Fourth down stop by Nebraska, offense takes over

Throw the bones. ☠️#Blackshirts force a turnover on downs & the Husker O takes over at the NU 28. pic.twitter.com/EMYAmIHJXr — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) September 23, 2023

Fidone extends Nebraska's lead, 21-7 Huskers

House call for Haarberg, 72-yard touchdown run, 28-7 Nebraska

going, going, GONE. 🔥@HuskerFootball continues to extend their lead pic.twitter.com/zughoHXmvt — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2023

Bulldogs score again with over five minutes to play

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire