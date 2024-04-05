NCAA Women's Final Four: Here's the bracket, location, schedule and everything to know

NCAA Women's Final Four: Here's the bracket, location, schedule and everything to know originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's down to the Final Four.

A pair of No. 1 seeds in South Carolina and Iowa along with a pair of No. 3 seeds in UConn and NC State are headed to the Final Four of the 2024 women’s NCAA Tournament.

The national semifinal field is headlined by the undefeated and No. 1 overall seed Gamecocks, who are making a fourth consecutive Final Four appearance and seeking a third NCAA title since 2017. South Carolina carried a perfect season into last year’s Final Four as well, but the Gamecocks fell to Caitlin Clark and Iowa.

Speaking of the Hawkeyes, Clark and Co. advanced to the semifinals for a second straight year and got some revenge in the process. In a rematch of last season’s title game, Clark powered Iowa past the reigning champion No. 3 LSU Tigers in an Elite Eight thriller. Clark's 41-point showing put Iowa another step closer to its first national title.

The Wolfpack and Huskies, whose men’s teams are also both in the Final Four, each took down a No. 1 seed to win their respective regions. NC State, which like Iowa has never won a national title, defeated No. 1 Texas to reach its first Final Four since 1998. UConn, meanwhile, knocked off JuJu Watkins and No. 1 USC for its first Final Four berth since 2022 as the Huskies eye their first title since 2016.

Now, both NC State and UConn will to go through yet another No. 1 seed in order to reach the national championship game.

From the matchups to the schedule and much more, here's everything to know about this year's Final Four:

Who's in the women's Final Four?

One of these four teams will hoist this year's national title:

No. 1 South Carolina

No. 1 Iowa

No. 3 NC State

No. 3 UConn

What is the women's Final Four bracket?

The two Final Four matchups pit a No. 1 seed up against a No. 3 seed:

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 NC State

No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 3 UConn

When is the women's Final Four?

Both Final Four showdowns are scheduled for Friday.

Where is the women's Final Four?

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, home of the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, is the site of this year's Final Four.

What are the women's Final Four game times and schedule?

Here's Friday's Final Four schedule:

No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 NC State, 7 p.m. ET

No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 3 UConn, 9 p.m. ET

What TV channel are the women's Final Four games on?

Both Final Four contests will air on ESPN.

How to stream the women's Final Four games live online

They will also be available to stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

When is the women's NCAA championship game?

The national champion will be crowned on Sunday, April 7.