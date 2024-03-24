NCAA Tournament - Top takeaways from Day 3
Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz, Krysten Peek and NCAA champion Danny Green discuss the biggest second round storylines of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
UConn is leading the way on the men's side, while the women's bracket is coming down to just two teams this season.
Everyone seems to think UConn will win it all this season.
NBA fans can watch some of the best draft prospects in the NCAA tournament, but they might not be able to see the potential No. 1 pick.
The NCAA men's tournament field is set, and it's time to start filling out your bracket.
Frank Schwab returns to the pod to the join Jason Fitz as the duo react to the biggest news from around the NFL from the Combine and beyond before putting on their detective caps to analyze some rumors that were swirling around the Combine last week and whether they're fact or fiction. Mike Evans returns to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a two-year contract, and Fitz thinks that, combined with the news that Antoine Winfield Jr. will likely be franchise tagged, a Baker Mayfield contract is likely on the way. Tyron Smith and Christian Wilkins are both reportedly likely to hit free agency, and that prompts a conversation over which free agents are actually worth the money. In other news, Brandon Staley will attempt to revive his career under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco, and the NFL might be doing away with the chain gang. Later, Frank and Fitz become good cop and bad cop as they try to determine the validity of the biggest NFL rumors. The duo discuss if Justin Jefferson could be on the trade block, if the New York Giants want to trade up for a quarterback, if the Kansas City Chiefs will trade L'Jarius Sneed, if Drake Maye is sliding, if any team would be willing to trade out of the top three draft picks, Justin Fields' trade value and much more. The duo finish off the show with a new segment called Snake Draft of the Week. This week is movie villains.
Jason Fitz kicks off the show solo to get something off his chest about Russell Wilson's latest comments on the I AM ATHLETE podcast. Fitz discusses Russell's persona and whether or not he has enough left in the tank to back up his ever-lofty goals for his career. Next, Fitz is joined by Sumer Sports VP and football analytics expert Eric Eager to take an analytical perspective on some of the bigger in-game decisions from the 2023 season and the NFL Combine (is the Combine as valuable to NFL teams as it's portrayed to be?) before diving into three NFL franchises on their way up and three on the way down and why the duo believe there's reason for optimism/pessimism.
The list of bubble teams includes a recent national champion and a perennial power with a 24-year tournament streak on the line.
An official assigned to the game got her master's degree at Chattanooga.
After a pair of dominant wins, the Illini are headed to their first Sweet 16 since 2005.
Dusty May led the Owls on a Final Four run last season and quickly brought the program to the national stage.
The Walsh sisters notched wins in 10 of 18 women's swimming events.
Frustrations were high in Iowa City.
He bit him. He really bit him.
Most of the women's brackets were already busted midway through the first day of games, too.
While the day lacked in upsets, it delivered with starpower.
Louisville fans don't have much to cheer for these days. But they had plenty to cheer against on Thursday.
About 96% of brackets had Kentucky advancing out of the first round on Thursday night.
Several No. 11 seeds have racked up multiple wins in recent tournaments. Are any from this year bound for deep runs?
The Wizards, Pistons, Spurs, Hornets and Trail Blazers are playing out the string, but each team features some things worth keeping an eye on … and maybe even getting a little excited about.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.