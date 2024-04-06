Advertisement
breaking news:

37-0 South Carolina rolls past NC State into women's title game

NCAA Tournament - Who will prevail between NC State’s DJ Burns & Purdue’s Zach Edey?

Jason Fitz · Krysten Peek

Jason Fitz, Krysten Peek and Danny Green discuss Saturday's Final Four showdown between NC State and Purdue, highlighting the clash between big men and the significance of guard play.