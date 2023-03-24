NCAA Tournament - Gonzaga once again knocks out UCLA with late-game heroics
Yahoo Sports writer Krysten Peek recaps 3-seed Gonzaga's 79-76 win over 2-seed UCLA to advance to the West Regional final in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UCLA looked poised to finally break its losing streak against Gonzaga, only for everything to end in March Madness mess of a loss for the Bruins.
Tennessee basketball is chasing the second Elite Eight appearance in program history when it faces Florida Atlantic on Thursday.
Arkansas basketball is back in the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.
No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Gonzaga meet up at Madison Square Garden with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.
Yahoo Sports writer Krysten Peek recaps 9-seed FAU's 62-55 win over 4-seed Tennessee to advance to the Elite Eight in Madison Square Garden on Saturday.
After UCLA took the lead with 12 seconds left, a three-pointer by Julian Strawther lifts Gonzaga to a 79-76 win in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.
Ken Francis is reportedly a home fitness inventor who has been contacting NFL teams on the Ravens QB's behalf.
Andrew Wiggins has missed the Warriors' last 17 games due to personal reasons.
Before this season, Florida Atlantic had never played in a single NCAA tournament game in program history. Now the Owls are headed to the Elite Eight.
Referee crew chief Sean Wright explained what happened during an odd sequence in the third quarter of the Warriors' win over the Mavericks.
Boozer is only the second sophomore in the program's history to win the award for boys basketball.
The most daring play of this year’s NCAA tournament appeared to begin with an argument.
"I know chronologically how old I am. But I don't function like an 80-year-old man."
The NBA's Last Two Minute Report had no issue with Draymond Green's screen that freed up Steph Curry for a clutch layup Wednesday night.
The main attraction at Ohio State’s Pro Day workout was quarterback C.J. Stroud, who might go to the Panthers with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. But the secondary attraction was a prospect who isn’t draft eligible until 2024. That would be Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who worked out [more]
The officiating in Tennessee basketball's win over Duke in March Madness created polarizing reaction, even between Mike Krzyzewski and Jay Bilas.
Here's how you can watch and and listen to the Wisconsin-North Texas game.
A memorable tournament continues on Thursday.
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic meet up at Madison Square Garden with a trip to the Elite Eight on the line.
For the UK Wildcats men’s basketball star, choice of turning pro or using final year of college eligibility is complex.