Curran & Florio on the mess of the Patriots GM search

Mike Florio joins Tom Curran on the "Patriots Talk Podcast" to discuss the Patriots search for an official head of football operations, and possible violation of the "Rooney Rule"
NCAA, Power 5 settle three antitrust lawsuits
Mike Florio and Charean Williams unpack the news that all Division 1 athletes dating back to 2016 will receive a share of the settlement fund totaling over $2.7 billion.