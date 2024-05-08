NCAA men's lacrosse bracket: Schedule, TV channels, streaming, scores for 2024 tournament

The 2024 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament gets underway this week, with Notre Dame looking to defend its crown.

Fresh off their first national championship title in program history, the Fighting Irish (12-1) are once again at the top of the lacrosse world, earning the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Led by brothers Pat Kavanagh and Chris Kavanagh, Notre Dame has been dominant all season — as displayed by its nation-leading offense — and is considered by some lacrosse analysts to be even more complete than last year's title team

Powerhouses Duke, Johns Hopkins and Syracuse make up the top five alongside West Coast powerhouse Denver. It's the first time in the last 14 years that the Pioneers — who fell to Villanova in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament — are heading to the NCAA TOurnament without coaching legend Bill Tierney, who retired after last season.

Here's what you need to know about the 2024 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament:

2024 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament bracket

Unlike other NCAA tournaments, the field for the men's lacrosse tournament is much smaller, consisting of 17 teams (including the two teams playing in the play-in game). Eight national seeds host first-round games against eight at-large teams following the completion of the play-in game.

The defending national champions Notre Dame were tabbed with the top overall seed after the Fighting Irish went 12-1. East Coast powerhouses Duke and Johns Hopkins roundied out the top three overall seeds, respectively.

Here's a full breakout of the national seeds and at-large teams in this year's NCAA men's lacrosse tournament:

National seeds:

Notre Dame Duke Johns Hopkins Syracuse Denver Virginia Maryland Georgetown

At-large seeds:

Towson

Saint Joseph's

Utah

Penn State

Princeton

Michigan

Lehigh

Sacred Heart (play-in)

University of Albany (play-in)

2024 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament schedule

Albany and Sacred Heart will kick off the 2024 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament on Wednesday 7 p.m. ET in the play-in round, with the winner advancing to play Notre Dame on Saturday.

All times in Eastern

Play-in round

Wednesday, May 8

Game 1: Albany vs. Sacred Heart | 7 p.m. | ESPN+

Round 1

Saturday, May 11

Game 2: (6) Virginia vs. Saint Joseph's | Noon | ESPNU | (Fubo)

Game 3: (2) Duke vs. Utah | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU | (Fubo)

Game 4: (5) Denver vs. Michigan | 5 p.m | ESPNU | (Fubo)

Game 5: (7) Maryland vs. Princeton | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU | (Fubo)

Sunday, May 12

Game 6: (3) Johns Hopkins vs. Lehigh | Noon | ESPNU | Fubo

Game 7: (8) Georgetown vs. Penn State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU | Fubo

Game 8: (1) Notre Dame vs. Game 1 winner | 5 p.m. | ESPNU | Fubo

Game 9: (4) Syracuse vs. Towson | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU | Fubo

Quarterfinals

This section will be updated as the tournament progresses

Saturday, May 18

Game 10: TBD vs. TBD | Noon | ESPNU | Fubo

Game 11: TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU | Fubo

Sunday, May 19

Game 12: TBD vs. TBD | Noon | ESPNU | Fubo

Game 13: TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU | Fubo

Semifinals

This section will be updated as the tournament progresses

Saturday, May 25

Game 14: TBD vs. TBD | Noon | ESPN2 | Fubo

Game 15: TBD vs. TBD | 2:30 p.m. | ESPN2 | Fubo

Championship

This section will be updated as the tournament progresses

Monday, May 27

Championship: TBD vs. TBD | 1 p.m. | ESPN | Fubo

Where is the 2024 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament championship?

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

The semifinals and national championship game of the 2024 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament will once again be held at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles, in Philadelphia. It is the ninth time in the history of the tournament that the semifinals and national title game will be held there.

How to watch the 2024 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament? TV channel, live stream options

TV channel: ESPNU | ESPN2 | ESPN

Streaming: ESPN app | ESPN+ | Fubo (free trial)

Aside from Wednesday's play-in round game, which will be broadcast and streamed on ESPN+, the 2024 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament will once again be broadcast across the ESPN family of networks. ESPNU will carry the first round and quarterfinals; ESPN2 will carry the semifinals, while ESPN will air the national championship game.

Streaming options for the 2024 NCAA men's lacrosse tournament consist of the ESPN app, ESPN+ or Fubo, which carries the ESPN family of networks and offers a free trial to select users.

Past NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament champions

Notre Dame won its first-ever NCAA men's lacrosse national championship in 2023 when it defeated Duke 13-9. According to the NCAA, Syracuse holds the record for most lacrosse national championship titles at 10, followed by Johns Hopkins (nine), Virginia (seven), Princeton (six) and North Carolina (five).

Here's a full look back at past national champions in the NCAA men's lacrosse tournament dating back to 1971:

2023: Notre Dame

2022: Maryland

2021: Virginia

2020: Canceled due to COVID-19

2019: Virginia

2018: Yale

2017: Maryland

2016: North Carolina

2015: Denver

2014: Duke

2013: Duke

2012: Loyola Maryland

2011: Virginia

2010: Duke

2009: Syracuse

2008: Syracuse

2007: Johns Hopkins

2006: Virginia

2005: Johns Hopkins

2004: Syracuse

2003: Virginia

2002: Syracuse

2001: Princeton

2000: Syracuse

1999: Virginia

1998: Princeton

1997: Princeton

1996: Princeton

1995: Syracuse

1994: Princeton

1993: Syracuse

1992: Princeton

1991: North Carolina

1990: Syracuse

1989: Syracuse

1988: Syracuse

1987: Johns Hopkins

1986: North Carolina

1985: Johns Hopkins

1984: Johns Hopkins

1983: Syracuse

1982: North Carolina

1981: North Carolina

1980: Johns Hopkins

1979: Johns Hopkins

1978: Johns Hopkins

1977: Cornell

1976: Cornell

1975: Maryland

1974: Johns Hopkins

1973: Maryland

1972: Virginia

1971: Cornell

