NCAA men's lacrosse bracket: Schedule, TV channels, streaming, scores for 2024 tournament
The 2024 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament gets underway this week, with Notre Dame looking to defend its crown.
Fresh off their first national championship title in program history, the Fighting Irish (12-1) are once again at the top of the lacrosse world, earning the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Led by brothers Pat Kavanagh and Chris Kavanagh, Notre Dame has been dominant all season — as displayed by its nation-leading offense — and is considered by some lacrosse analysts to be even more complete than last year's title team
Powerhouses Duke, Johns Hopkins and Syracuse make up the top five alongside West Coast powerhouse Denver. It's the first time in the last 14 years that the Pioneers — who fell to Villanova in the semifinals of the Big East Tournament — are heading to the NCAA TOurnament without coaching legend Bill Tierney, who retired after last season.
Here's what you need to know about the 2024 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament:
2024 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament bracket
Unlike other NCAA tournaments, the field for the men's lacrosse tournament is much smaller, consisting of 17 teams (including the two teams playing in the play-in game). Eight national seeds host first-round games against eight at-large teams following the completion of the play-in game.
The defending national champions Notre Dame were tabbed with the top overall seed after the Fighting Irish went 12-1. East Coast powerhouses Duke and Johns Hopkins roundied out the top three overall seeds, respectively.
Here's a full breakout of the national seeds and at-large teams in this year's NCAA men's lacrosse tournament:
National seeds:
Notre Dame
Duke
Johns Hopkins
Syracuse
Denver
Virginia
Maryland
Georgetown
At-large seeds:
Towson
Saint Joseph's
Utah
Penn State
Princeton
Michigan
Lehigh
Sacred Heart (play-in)
University of Albany (play-in)
2024 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament schedule
Albany and Sacred Heart will kick off the 2024 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament on Wednesday 7 p.m. ET in the play-in round, with the winner advancing to play Notre Dame on Saturday.
All times in Eastern
Play-in round
Wednesday, May 8
Game 1: Albany vs. Sacred Heart | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Round 1
Saturday, May 11
Game 2: (6) Virginia vs. Saint Joseph's | Noon | ESPNU | (Fubo)
Game 3: (2) Duke vs. Utah | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU | (Fubo)
Game 4: (5) Denver vs. Michigan | 5 p.m | ESPNU | (Fubo)
Game 5: (7) Maryland vs. Princeton | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU | (Fubo)
Sunday, May 12
Game 6: (3) Johns Hopkins vs. Lehigh | Noon | ESPNU | Fubo
Game 7: (8) Georgetown vs. Penn State | 2:30 p.m. | ESPNU | Fubo
Game 8: (1) Notre Dame vs. Game 1 winner | 5 p.m. | ESPNU | Fubo
Game 9: (4) Syracuse vs. Towson | 7:30 p.m. | ESPNU | Fubo
Quarterfinals
This section will be updated as the tournament progresses
Saturday, May 18
Sunday, May 19
Semifinals
This section will be updated as the tournament progresses
Saturday, May 25
Championship
This section will be updated as the tournament progresses
Monday, May 27
Championship: TBD vs. TBD | 1 p.m. | ESPN | Fubo
Where is the 2024 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament championship?
Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)
The semifinals and national championship game of the 2024 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament will once again be held at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the Philadelphia Eagles, in Philadelphia. It is the ninth time in the history of the tournament that the semifinals and national title game will be held there.
How to watch the 2024 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament? TV channel, live stream options
TV channel: ESPNU | ESPN2 | ESPN
Streaming: ESPN app | ESPN+ | Fubo (free trial)
Aside from Wednesday's play-in round game, which will be broadcast and streamed on ESPN+, the 2024 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament will once again be broadcast across the ESPN family of networks. ESPNU will carry the first round and quarterfinals; ESPN2 will carry the semifinals, while ESPN will air the national championship game.
Streaming options for the 2024 NCAA men's lacrosse tournament consist of the ESPN app, ESPN+ or Fubo, which carries the ESPN family of networks and offers a free trial to select users.
Past NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament champions
Notre Dame won its first-ever NCAA men's lacrosse national championship in 2023 when it defeated Duke 13-9. According to the NCAA, Syracuse holds the record for most lacrosse national championship titles at 10, followed by Johns Hopkins (nine), Virginia (seven), Princeton (six) and North Carolina (five).
Here's a full look back at past national champions in the NCAA men's lacrosse tournament dating back to 1971:
2023: Notre Dame
2022: Maryland
2021: Virginia
2020: Canceled due to COVID-19
2019: Virginia
2018: Yale
2017: Maryland
2016: North Carolina
2015: Denver
2014: Duke
2013: Duke
2012: Loyola Maryland
2011: Virginia
2010: Duke
2009: Syracuse
2008: Syracuse
2007: Johns Hopkins
2006: Virginia
2005: Johns Hopkins
2004: Syracuse
2003: Virginia
2002: Syracuse
2001: Princeton
2000: Syracuse
1999: Virginia
1998: Princeton
1997: Princeton
1996: Princeton
1995: Syracuse
1994: Princeton
1993: Syracuse
1992: Princeton
1991: North Carolina
1990: Syracuse
1989: Syracuse
1988: Syracuse
1987: Johns Hopkins
1986: North Carolina
1985: Johns Hopkins
1984: Johns Hopkins
1983: Syracuse
1982: North Carolina
1981: North Carolina
1980: Johns Hopkins
1979: Johns Hopkins
1978: Johns Hopkins
1977: Cornell
1976: Cornell
1975: Maryland
1974: Johns Hopkins
1973: Maryland
1972: Virginia
1971: Cornell
