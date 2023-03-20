NCAA men's basketball tournament: Streaming, matchups, TV info and odds for Sweet 16 games
The NCAA men's basketball tournament is down to its final 16 teams. Two top seeds remain in Alabama and Houston. However, there is more uncertainty than ever before.
The Sweet 16 will tip off on Thursday night. The slate will include three teams that are seeded No. 7 or higher in the field. No. 8 Arkansas is coming off a major upset over top-ranked Kansas in the second round. Meanwhile, No. 9 Florida Atlantic is still dancing after defeating No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson.
Friday's slate will feature another Cinderella story. No. 15 Princeton is primed to continue its surprising NCAA Tournament run against No. 6 Creighton. The last time Princeton made an Elite Eight appearance was in 1965.
Both Houston and Alabama will be in action Friday. They will draw a pair of No. 5 seeds in San Diego State and Miami, respectively.
RELATED: Eight things we've learned so far from the NCAA men's tournament
BRACKET TIPS: Everything you need to dominate your NCAA Tourney pool
Here is how to watch the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
When do the men's Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament games start?
The Sweet 16 for the NCAA men's basketball tournament begins Thursday as No. 3 Kansas State plays No. 7 Michigan State at 6:30 p.m. ET. Three games will follow throughout the day with the final matchup (No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Gonzaga) starting at 9:45 p.m. ET.
The NCAA Tournament will resume on Friday. No. 1 Alabama will face No. 5 San Diego State at 6:30 p.m. ET. Three games will follow with the final matchup (No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Xavier) starting at 9:45 p.m. ET.
Who is playing in the men's Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament games?
Thursday Games
No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 7 Michigan State, 6:30 p.m., TBS
No. 4 UConn vs. No. 8 Arkansas, 7:15 p.m., CBS
No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic, 9 p.m., TBS
No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 Gonzaga, 9:45 p.m., CBS
Friday Games
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 5 San Diego State, 6:30 p.m., TBS
No. 1 Houston vs. No. 5 Miami, 7:15 p.m., CBS
No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 15 Princeton, 9 p.m., TBS
No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Xavier, 9:45 p.m., CBS
How to watch, stream men's Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament games?
Fans can catch the men's NCAA Tournament games on CBS and TBS in primetime. The Sweet 16 matchups will also be streamed on the NCAA website and the NCAA Tournament app.
Other streaming options include FuboTV for the live coverage of the men's NCAA Tournament.
What are the odds for men's Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament games?
Tipico Sportsbook has provided odds for the men's NCAA Tournament games.
Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY Sports: March Madness Sweet 16 schedule: NCAA Tournament streaming, TV info