NCAA agrees to pay college athletes for their performance

Deuce McBride on shutting down Tyrese Haliburton on defense, Knicks' alumni in the crowd for Game 5 win Deuce McBride details how it felt to start his first playoff game, explains how much he prides himself on his defense, and says it was great to see former Knicks in the crowd for New York's Game 5 win at the Garden.

7:17 Now Playing Paused