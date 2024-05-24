NCAA agrees to pay college athletes for their performance

- Jaelen House on C's workout, viral Tournament moment with his dadFormer New Mexico guard, and Eddie House's son, Jaelen discusses his pre-NBA Draft workout with the Celtics and the 'viral' moment with his dad during this year's NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/jaelen-house-on-cs-workout-viral-tournament-moment-with-his-dad/615684/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Jaelen House on C's workout, viral Tournament moment with his dad</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>1:25Now PlayingPaused
- San Francisco welcomes Bay Area's WNBA expansion team: the Golden State ValkyriesThe WNBA is coming to the Bay Area. And if Saturday was any indication, fans are ready to cheer on the Golden State Valkyries. Alyssa Goard reports.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/news/san-francisco-wnba-expansion-team-golden-state-valkyries/1736429/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">San Francisco welcomes Bay Area's WNBA expansion team: the Golden State Valkyries</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>2:02Now PlayingPaused
- Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder announces retirementLisa Bluder, the longtime head coach of the Iowa women's basketball team, announced her retirement after 24 years.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com/ncaa/ncaab/lisa-bluder-iowa-hawkeyes-retired-caitlin-clark/562299/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder announces retirement</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportschicago.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Chicago</a></em></p>0:49Now PlayingPaused
- Isaiah Collier's strength and athleticism tantalizing in a lead guard prospectA scouting report on NBA draft prospect Isaiah Collier, who posted 16.3 points per game as a 19-year-old point guard at USC.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nba/philadelphia-76ers/sixers-videos/isaiah-colliers-strength-and-athleticism-tantalizing-in-a-lead-guard-prospect/586609/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Isaiah Collier's strength and athleticism tantalizing in a lead guard prospect</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>1:05Now PlayingPaused
- Deuce McBride on shutting down Tyrese Haliburton on defense, Knicks' alumni in the crowd for Game 5 winDeuce McBride details how it felt to start his first playoff game, explains how much he prides himself on his defense, and says it was great to see former Knicks in the crowd for New York's Game 5 win at the Garden.7:17Now PlayingPaused
NCAA agrees to pay college athletes for their performance
This historic moment comes after the NCAA agreed to settle three antitrust cases. The decision will soon change the way student-athletes benefit from revenue that college athletics bring into schools.