NC State basketball transfer portal tracker: Who's leaving, joining Wolfpack

NC State basketball continues its run in March Madness as one of the teams competing for a national championship at the Final Four in Arizona.

But head coach Kevin Keatts and the coaching staff have to juggle their duties with the transfer portal open across college basketball. The Wolfpack’s projected starting lineup for its game against Purdue on Saturday (6:09 p.m. ET, TBS) features five players that were added via the portal.

NC State will have two freshmen – Trey Parker and Paul McNeil – joining the team next year, but it will have to replace DJ Horne, Casey Morsell and DJ Burns Jr.

Here’s a running list of who’s coming and going for NC State.

NC State basketball players entering transfer portal

LJ Thomas, NC State guard

In mid-March, LJ Thomas decided to enter the transfer portal. Thomas averaged 2.6 points and 1.1 rebounds in two season with the Wolfpack. The sophomore played his last game for NC State on Jan. 30 against Syracuse.

NC State basketball players added from transfer portal

Here’s a look at the players from the transfer portal who chose to join the Wolfpack.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Louisville forward

According to On3 and verbal commits, Huntley-Hatfield on Thursday became the first player in the portal to commit to joining the Wolfpack for the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound forward averaged 12.9 points and 8.4 rebounds this season at Louisville. He had 17 points and seven rebounds in the Cardinals’ season-ending loss to NC State in the ACC Tournament. Huntley-Hatfield also had 13 points and 10 rebounds against the Wolfpack in the regular season.

