NC Motorsports Association bringing new trade show to Charlotte

The North Carolina Motorsports Association will host a new automotive aftermarket trade show in Charlotte next year.

The inaugural High Performance Expo will be held at the Charlotte Convention Center on June 3-5 in 2025. HPX 2025 will be followed by other activities in the region, including at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The trade show is being geared to attract race teams, car and auto parts manufacturers, industry experts and car enthusiasts, among others.

NCMA chairman Greg Walter, also executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway, touted the event as the first of its kind in the industry.

