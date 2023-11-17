NBC Sports Boston's Week 11 picks: Will Dolphins dominate rejuvenated Raiders? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Those leaders just don't take a week off.

Both Ted Johnson and John Tomase went 2-1 in Week 10 to keep pace with each other at the top of the board. But the big question going into Week 11: what's Tomase going to do without the New England Patriots to bet against?

Here's a look at the current standings:

Let's get to this week's picks:

Week 11 Trends

Lions, Seahawks getting one-sided action

Detroit (7-2 ATS) is an eight-point favorite at home against the lowly Chicago Bears. Justin Fields is expected to see his first action in a month. That's not discouraging our group from putting three bets on the Lions, without any opposition.

The Seattle Seahawks (4-4-1 ATS) visit the Los Angeles Rams as slight favorites. Matthew Stafford could be making his return for LA. This is the second meeting for these two teams after the Rams crushed the Seahawks 30-13 in the opener, ruining many Week 1 survivor picks. Three people from the group like the Seahawks to get revenge at -1, while no one is backing the Rams.

Split action on Dolphins vs. Raiders

The Dolphins (6-3 ATS) are laying 13.5 at home against the Raiders. That's a lot of points, but Miami has won all four of its home games by at least 14 points this season. The Raiders, meanwhile, have won back-to-back games, albeit against Tommy Devito and Zach Wilson. We've got two bets on the Dolphins and two bets on the Raiders.