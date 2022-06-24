NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors picking Patrick Baldwin Jr. in first round of 2022 NBA draft

Tommy Call
·4 min read
In this article:
Shortly after hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy for the fourth time in the last eight years, the newly crowned Golden State Warriors lasered in on the 2022 edition of the NBA draft.

After 27 different players went off the board on Thursday night, the wait was over for the Warriors. With the No. 28 overall selections in the draft, the Warriors added UW Milwaukee wing Patrick Baldwin Jr.

The former five-star recruit opted to play his college ball at Milwaukee with his father, head coach Patrick Baldwin.

With calf ankle injuries hampering his freshman season, Baldwin Jr. was limited to only 11 games with the Panthers. While on the court, the 19-year-old averaged 12.1 points on 34.4% shooting from the floor with 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 28.5 minutes per contest. 

After Baldwin Jr. was added to Golden State’s young core with James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, the NBA Twitter community chimed in with a flurry of reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying about Baldwin Jr. and the Warriors on Thursday night.

