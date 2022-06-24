NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors picking Patrick Baldwin Jr. in first round of 2022 NBA draft

Shortly after hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy for the fourth time in the last eight years, the newly crowned Golden State Warriors lasered in on the 2022 edition of the NBA draft.

After 27 different players went off the board on Thursday night, the wait was over for the Warriors. With the No. 28 overall selections in the draft, the Warriors added UW Milwaukee wing Patrick Baldwin Jr.

The former five-star recruit opted to play his college ball at Milwaukee with his father, head coach Patrick Baldwin.

With calf ankle injuries hampering his freshman season, Baldwin Jr. was limited to only 11 games with the Panthers. While on the court, the 19-year-old averaged 12.1 points on 34.4% shooting from the floor with 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 28.5 minutes per contest.

After Baldwin Jr. was added to Golden State’s young core with James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, the NBA Twitter community chimed in with a flurry of reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying about Baldwin Jr. and the Warriors on Thursday night.

The Champs!!!! Can't wait to get to work!! — Patrick Baldwin Jr. (@_pbaldwin23) June 24, 2022

There isn’t a better situation for Patrick Baldwin than the Warriors. Perfect match between team and prospect. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 24, 2022

Warriors select Patrick Baldwin Jr. #28 overall. Tall wing who was considered a top high school recruit before underwhelming/injured freshman season at UW Milwaukee. 6-foot-9, profiles as a complementary who can cut well and shoot it. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 24, 2022

Golden State takes Patrick Baldwin Jr. Hooooooooo boy. Baldwin, a former No. 1 player in his HS class, could wind up being a top-10 player in this year’s draft class. The Warriors are unfair. Given that front office’s track record, that pick should terrify the rest of the NBA. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) June 24, 2022

The moment Patrick Baldwin Jr. became a Golden State Warrior!@Oracle || 2022 Draft pic.twitter.com/3IPPYwvjpF — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 24, 2022

Great pick by Golden State. Patrick Baldwin Jr. has incredible talent but struggled playing for his father at UWM last season. Warriors don't need him right away but may get a big hit here. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) June 24, 2022

I honestly don't know much about Patrick Baldwin Jr. Looks athletic and has excellent size. Apparently, he was one of the top high school recruits in 2021, so the potential seems to be there. — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) June 24, 2022

Reigning champs take Patrick Baldwin Jr. 🏆 @brhoops The Warriors draft the former McDonalds All-American with the No. 28 pick pic.twitter.com/WtxHF3QFiZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 24, 2022

Patrick Baldwin Jr. was doing lookaway threes in college like Steph 👀 pic.twitter.com/1EGHPv3kB5 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 24, 2022

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is one month younger than Jonathan Kuminga. So Kuminga — somehow — is no longer the youngest player on the defending champions. — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) June 24, 2022

My quick takes on the Warriors picks:

Patrick Baldwin Jr.-Possibly unplayable athlete/defender, but tantalizing size+offensive ceiling.

Ryan Rollins-Combo guard with defensive potential. Great get on a 2-way but could justify a roster spot.

Gui Santos-Intriguing draft&stash wing. — Marc Delucchi (@maddelucchi) June 24, 2022

WELCOME TO #DUBNATION, PATRICK BALDWIN JR! — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) June 24, 2022

Scouting report on the newest Warrior, Patrick Baldwin Jr., via @Sam_Vecenie pic.twitter.com/ukQkC4Qx0O — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) June 24, 2022

Patrick Baldwin Jr. had a season-ending ankle injury his second game of his senior year in high school. It cleary affected him in college. Bob Myers says it's still not 100 percent, and the Warriors would have to clear Baldwin to play in summer league — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) June 24, 2022

When drafting at the back end of the 1st, always draft for ceiling. Patrick Baldwin Jr. has a very high ceiling. — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) June 24, 2022

