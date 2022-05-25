NBA Twitter reacts to Warriors’ near comeback in Game 4 loss vs. Mavericks

Despite a furious fourth-quarter run by the Golden State Warriors’ bench, the Dallas Mavericks survived to avoid a sweep in the Western Conference Finals with a 119-109 win in Game 4 on Tuesday evening.

The Mavericks built a 29-point lead heading into the fourth quarter behind a barrage of 3-pointers in Game 4. The Mavs shot 46.5% from deep, hitting 20 triples against the Warriors. Eight members of the Mavs hit a 3-pointer in Game 4, with Reggie Bullock leading the way with six triples on 10 attempts from deep on Tuesday night in Dallas.

Down 29 points, Steve Kerr cleared his bench to start the final quarter. However, a lineup featuring Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Nemanja Bjelica stormed back into the game in the fourth quarter, cutting the Mavericks’ advantage to only eight points.

However, Luka Doncic took over down the stretch, killing the Warriors’ chances of an improbable comeback. Doncic tallied a near triple-double with a game-high 30 points on 10-of-26 shooting from the floor with 14 boards, nine assists, two steals and two blocks in 38 minutes.

The series will now shift back to the Bay Area on Thursday for Game 5 with the Warriors holding a 3-1 lead over the Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.

After Golden State’s near comeback came to a halt in Dallas, the NBA community on Twitter chimed in with different reactions. Here’s a look at what fans and analysts were saying on Tuesday night.

let steph go 1 on 1 all next game then lol https://t.co/igy62UPD8H — Danny Kerr (@_dannykerr) May 25, 2022

xhttps://twitter.com/BontaHill/status/1529309621743063040?s=20&t=xGwujLV1u4lkRRHcyfANaw

Luka Dončić's near triple-double keeps the Mavs in the WCF. pic.twitter.com/ZHxxFBxaG3 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 25, 2022

After going 0-10, 0-7 in game three, Reggie Bullock roars back in game five going 6-10, scoring all of his 18 points from beyond the arc. — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) May 25, 2022

Fun Fact: Kuminga and Moody just got the exact experience they need to continue to make the leap. This Warriors team could be good for a long time. — Warriors Huddle (@WarriorsHuddle) May 25, 2022

Back to San Francisco for Game 5, but what a comeback attempt by the bench and the young Warriors — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) May 25, 2022

Game 5 on Thursday y’all. How we feeling? — O🅿️timistic Dubs fan (@GoIdenState) May 25, 2022

Bruh they really stopped hitting 55% of their threes and they almost blew a 30 point lead 😭 — Denver📈 (@doubledworth) May 25, 2022

The minutes Kuminga and Moody played today will matter in the long run. Not many rookies get meaningful run in a Conference Finals game. pic.twitter.com/VB4Ir7pXs4 — Guru (@DrGuru_) May 25, 2022

Final 📊 Stephen – 20p/5r/8a/1s

JK – 17p/8r/1a

Jordan – 14p/4a/1b

Andrew – 13/5r/1a

Klay – 12p/1r/1a/2s

Draymond – 10p/6r/6a/2b

Moses – 10p/2r/2s

Damion – 6p/6r/1a

Beli – 4p/4r/3a

Kevon – 3p/6r/1a/1b pic.twitter.com/HMHwDDjEr3 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 25, 2022

Nope not our night. Good fight by the bench unit though. — Did The Warriors Win? (@DidTheWarriorsW) May 25, 2022

FINAL: Warriors fall to the Mavericks, 119-110. Game 5 on Thursday. It will go down as a loss for Golden State, but it did something I've never seen before: mount such a shocking near-comeback that Kerr had to put his starters back in after the reserves cut a 29-point hole to 8. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) May 25, 2022

Very little to take away from that game. Sweep was always incredibly unlikely. Just take care of business on Thursday. — Brian Witt (@Wittnessed) May 25, 2022

The bench should have finished it — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) May 25, 2022

The Warriors trim the Mavs' 29 point lead down to 8 in the fourth quarter, using their bench!, but the Mavs prevail to avoid the sweep. This game was nuts. See ya Thursday. — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) May 25, 2022

It got weird late, but Mavericks win a Game 4 they mostly dominated. Dallas hit 20 3s. Warriors only scored 24, 23 and 23 points the first three quarters. Series extends. Game 5 in SF on Thursday. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 25, 2022

Love the heart from the bench @warriors not mad – let’s finish this Thursday! — Joe Shasky (@ButcherBoy415) May 25, 2022

Back to the bay, one win away.#DubNation, we’ll see you there. pic.twitter.com/YvMpPDGaGS — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 25, 2022

Game Five is Thursday. I’ll bet it leaks less than this. Literally. — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) May 25, 2022

Kerr … chasing wins. I like it. — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) May 25, 2022

With the Warriors within 112-102 with little more than 3 minutes left, the rest of the starters check back in. Golden State is going for it. — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) May 25, 2022

No quit in this squad. pic.twitter.com/7UncJEXNH6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 25, 2022

Kuminga banking a lot of great experience this season. I can’t wait to see what he looks like in year three. — Damon Bruce (@DamonBruce) May 25, 2022

Win or lose this is an L for the Mavs. — Sean Jordan (@BaySean) May 25, 2022

Mavs avoid the sweep, take Game 4 119-109 Luka: 30 PTS, 14 REB, 9 AST pic.twitter.com/JpHw06przV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 25, 2022

Luka when facing elimination:

Age 21: 38-9-9 vs Kawhi & PG13

Age 22: 46-7-14 vs Kawhi & PG13

Age 23: 33-11-8 vs #1 Seed Suns

Age 23: 35-10-4 vs #1 Seed Suns

Age 23: 30-14-9 vs #1 Defense GSW — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 25, 2022

Credit to the Mavs for not bowing down. After Kidd and Luka’s comments after last game I wasn’t sure how much they wanted to get on a plane to head back to Chase. — All Nat Podcast 🎙 (@natfluential) May 25, 2022

