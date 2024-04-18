NBA Twitter reacts to Trae Young struggling in play-in game vs. Bulls: ‘He’s a Spur’

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks have been eliminated from the NBA’s playoff contention after losing to the Chicago Bulls 131-116 in the play-in game.

Despite finishing the game with a double-double (22 points, 10 assists), Trae Young struggled from the field, shooting 4/12, while he also turned the ball over six times.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to Young and the Hawks missing out on the playoffs.

As I've said many times on Undisputed, I've never understood the fascination with Trae Young. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 18, 2024

Tough spot for the Hawks this summer. They should blow it up, but they really can't because the Spurs own their picks. But one thing is for certain: Trae Young and Dejounte Murray need to be split up. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 18, 2024

Dejounte Murray is FURIOUS with Trae Young 👀pic.twitter.com/zwvh3ssAGV https://t.co/SrmWkqxuWc — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) April 18, 2024

Fun fact NO one ever brings up when discussing Trae Young…He’s 6 seasons into the NBA and never had an All-Star teammate He’s been to the Eastern Conference Finals and NBA playoffs 3 times. pic.twitter.com/PI7Ln7uCPl — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) April 18, 2024

how Trae Young gets free throws pic.twitter.com/HZiLWK965c — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 18, 2024

TRAE YOUNG IS A -25 IN 14 MINUTES WITH 5 TURNOVERS IN AN ELIMINATION GAME LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/3YBVZhekel — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) April 18, 2024

My eyes tell me that Trae Young doesn’t make his teammates better. Tell me I’m wrong! — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) April 18, 2024

trae young to San Antonio plssssss 🙂 — Lexie Brown (@Lexiebrown) April 18, 2024

Trae Young leaves the game and the Hawks go on a 14-0 run. I’m not gonna say the thing but I think we’re all thinking the thing. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) April 18, 2024

Ayo Dosunmu is now 8-2 in his career against Trae Young — Elias Schuster (@Schuster_Elias) April 18, 2024

Dejounte Murray when Trae Young checks back in pic.twitter.com/nbDHFU2Bzb — BasedCelticsFan (@BasedCelticsFan) April 18, 2024

Hawks: "Trae Young we need your help to make it to the Playoffs!" Trae Young: pic.twitter.com/gsxsBu9G17 — ᵀʰᵒᵐᵃˢ🌨 (@ThomasWrrld) April 18, 2024

Trae Young ever since he started getting compared to Luka: pic.twitter.com/fziL5TCMVJ — LuKaiSzn 🏹⭐️ (@cookedbylukai) April 18, 2024

Trae Young you are a Spur pic.twitter.com/3QPBDqZgA8 — Brennen (@BrennenVC) April 18, 2024

I'm ngl building a franchise around Trae Young is embracing mediocrity — Eli The Economist (@Flawlesslikeeli) April 18, 2024

This is Trae Young last game in a Hawks uniform — BEAN 🏁🏁🏁 (@MGRADS) April 18, 2024

The Trae Young and Jalen Suggs backcourt is gonna move mountains next year — Isaac Gutierrez (@byisaacg) April 18, 2024

somebody photoshop Trae Young in a Spurs jersey with Wemby & Bron… I’m trying to see something real quick — 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) April 18, 2024

Trae young and klay teaming up with wemby next season — jay mac (@jay__smooth19) April 18, 2024

This is the Trae Young I always get when I need him the most pic.twitter.com/Q3iPoiJ0Tr — DK (@DK__DFS) April 18, 2024

Yeah this is Trae Young's last game with the Atlanta Hawks — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 18, 2024

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype