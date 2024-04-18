NBA Twitter reacts to Trae Young struggling in play-in game vs. Bulls: ‘He’s a Spur’
Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks have been eliminated from the NBA’s playoff contention after losing to the Chicago Bulls 131-116 in the play-in game.
Despite finishing the game with a double-double (22 points, 10 assists), Trae Young struggled from the field, shooting 4/12, while he also turned the ball over six times.
Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to Young and the Hawks missing out on the playoffs.
Coby White to Trae Young pic.twitter.com/atQehF5DmB
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 18, 2024
As I've said many times on Undisputed, I've never understood the fascination with Trae Young.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 18, 2024
Tough spot for the Hawks this summer. They should blow it up, but they really can't because the Spurs own their picks. But one thing is for certain: Trae Young and Dejounte Murray need to be split up.
— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 18, 2024
Dejounte Murray is FURIOUS with Trae Young 👀pic.twitter.com/zwvh3ssAGV https://t.co/SrmWkqxuWc
— Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) April 18, 2024
Fun fact NO one ever brings up when discussing Trae Young…He’s 6 seasons into the NBA and never had an All-Star teammate
He’s been to the Eastern Conference Finals and NBA playoffs 3 times. pic.twitter.com/PI7Ln7uCPl
— Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) April 18, 2024
how Trae Young gets free throws pic.twitter.com/HZiLWK965c
— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) April 18, 2024
TRAE YOUNG IS A -25 IN 14 MINUTES WITH 5 TURNOVERS IN AN ELIMINATION GAME LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/3YBVZhekel
— Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) April 18, 2024
My eyes tell me that Trae Young doesn’t make his teammates better. Tell me I’m wrong!
— George Karl (@CoachKarl22) April 18, 2024
trae young to San Antonio plssssss 🙂
— Lexie Brown (@Lexiebrown) April 18, 2024
#Hawks “TRAE YOUNG FOR 3” pic.twitter.com/b0fx2EMSxA
— Die-Hard Chicago Bulls Fans (@DieHardCBfans) April 18, 2024
Trae Young leaves the game and the Hawks go on a 14-0 run.
I’m not gonna say the thing but I think we’re all thinking the thing.
— Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) April 18, 2024
Ayo Dosunmu is now 8-2 in his career against Trae Young
— Elias Schuster (@Schuster_Elias) April 18, 2024
Dejounte Murray when Trae Young checks back in pic.twitter.com/nbDHFU2Bzb
— BasedCelticsFan (@BasedCelticsFan) April 18, 2024
Hawks: "Trae Young we need your help to make it to the Playoffs!"
Trae Young: pic.twitter.com/gsxsBu9G17
— ᵀʰᵒᵐᵃˢ🌨 (@ThomasWrrld) April 18, 2024
Trae Young ever since he started getting compared to Luka: pic.twitter.com/fziL5TCMVJ
— LuKaiSzn 🏹⭐️ (@cookedbylukai) April 18, 2024
Trae Young you are a Spur pic.twitter.com/3QPBDqZgA8
— Brennen (@BrennenVC) April 18, 2024
I'm ngl building a franchise around Trae Young is embracing mediocrity
— Eli The Economist (@Flawlesslikeeli) April 18, 2024
This is Trae Young last game in a Hawks uniform
— BEAN 🏁🏁🏁 (@MGRADS) April 18, 2024
The Trae Young and Jalen Suggs backcourt is gonna move mountains next year
— Isaac Gutierrez (@byisaacg) April 18, 2024
somebody photoshop Trae Young in a Spurs jersey with Wemby & Bron… I’m trying to see something real quick
— 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) April 18, 2024
First options that shouldn't be first options
– Lamelo Ball
– Lebron James
– Trae Young
– Demar Derozan
– Sengun
– Anfernee
– Bridges
– Kuzma
— KlawWrld (@kawhi_ring) April 18, 2024
Trae young and klay teaming up with wemby next season
— jay mac (@jay__smooth19) April 18, 2024
This is the Trae Young I always get when I need him the most pic.twitter.com/Q3iPoiJ0Tr
— DK (@DK__DFS) April 18, 2024
Yeah this is Trae Young's last game with the Atlanta Hawks
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 18, 2024