NBA Twitter reacts to Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade rumors: ‘What if Kevin Durant withdraws his trade request after Kyrie gets traded?’

Not a day goes by when the NBA isn’t fun. Even during the offseason, rumors, reports, and signings spark reactions all over the world.

According to Chris Haynes, the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are actively engaged in trade discussions centered on a Russell Westbrook–Kyrie Irving package.

And NBA Twitter… had some things to say about a potential trade.

Laker fans hearing the Russ-Kyrie news pic.twitter.com/lcZPjT0uOX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 2, 2022

PLOT TWIST … what if Kevin Durant withdraws his trade request after Kyrie gets traded?! 😭😭😭 — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) July 2, 2022

If Durant gets traded, they may never step in the same locker room; they may never cross paths at the practice facility. I don't know what BKN would decide with Westbrook. But if a Russ-for-Kyrie deal happens first, for a brief, fleeting moment Russ & KD would be back together. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) July 2, 2022

The West is gonna be INSANE Suns: Durant, Book, CP3 Lakers: Lebron, Kyrie, AD Warriors: Steph, Klay, Dray Clippers: Kawhi, PG, & THAT DEPTH Nuggets: Jokic, Murray, MPJ Dallas: Luka (European Jordan) Memphis: Ja, Bane, DEPTH Twolves: KAT, Ant Edwards, Gobert — Brandon Awadis (@brawadis) July 2, 2022

Kyrie had us on a list and was looking for sign and trade options and we told him no thanks. That still crushes my soul — Austin (@ChefTrillie_) July 2, 2022

LeBron to Kyrie if the Lakers trade happens: pic.twitter.com/yPip78tBL7 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 2, 2022

KYRIE TO THE LAKERS. IT IS HAPPENING — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) July 2, 2022

Bron really bout to land Kyrie Irving for a negative asset pic.twitter.com/g426ZuoVav — Austin (@ChefTrillie_) July 2, 2022

Lakers did everything wrong and are going to turn Westbrook into kyrie Irving — kyle (@knicks_tape99) July 2, 2022

Lakers turning Russ into Kyrie and Joe Harris would be so freakin funny https://t.co/IBtT021D5N — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) July 2, 2022

Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons on the same team? Chaos. pic.twitter.com/9yBDtf39IJ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) July 3, 2022

When I see Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons sharing a court pic.twitter.com/guzR8jfHOF — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) July 2, 2022

only the lakers can do one of the worst moves of all time in getting westbrook in 2022 and then turn it into kyrie irving and seth curry i’m so sick of them man lol https://t.co/Y6YSbWIJDv — Jamal Cristopher (@JamCristopher) July 2, 2022

The Heat must really not want Irving OR they have a lot of confidence in Durant/Mitchell. — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) July 2, 2022

Brooklyn Nets 2022 – 2023. pic.twitter.com/yJQRcw82dK — CLUTCH TIME ⏱ (@ClutchTimeArg) July 3, 2022

KD and Kyrie really showed up unbidden on the Nets doorstep, barely played together and drove the whole thing into the ground in almost exactly three years. Historically impressive. — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) July 2, 2022

There’s no way the Nets willingly put out a Westbrook & Ben Simmons lineup. There’s gotta be a 3rd team involved who takes Westbrook…only question is who? — Guru (@DrGuru_) July 2, 2022

If I’m in the nets I’m giving up the house for Russel Westbrook with all due respect once in a lifetime type of player triple double king 🔥🙏💯 — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) July 2, 2022

Me: Hey Google! What's the NBA's single-game rebound record? Google: Why? Me: Wanna be prepared just in case Ben and Russ do actually play together, you know? Google: Got it! Wilt Chamberlain once grabbed 55 rebounds in a single game. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) July 2, 2022

you can potentially flip Russ for Kyrie and won’t do it bc you don’t want to take on Joe Harris’ contract??????? — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) July 2, 2022

The Lakers to Russ and the Nets to Kyrie pic.twitter.com/AncFLjkalL — 6 Seasons and a Moving Screen (@NBAGreendale) July 2, 2022

A Russ-Simmons Nets team is pretty much my worst nightmare — Reed Wallach (@ReedWallach) July 2, 2022

3-pointers in the last 2 seasons: 252 — Kyrie

168 — Westbrook + Simmons pic.twitter.com/0wDRnUropa — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 3, 2022

ANNOUNCE KYRIE — collin 🦋 (@c0ll1nb) July 3, 2022

Y’all believe me now about kyrie going to la — AR15THEDEMON (@AR15thed3mon) July 3, 2022

It’s really KD/Spida or bust. And that lowkey scares me cuz what if we start to panic and eventually offer Bam for KD pic.twitter.com/8UB2CeR8tv — Austin (@ChefTrillie_) July 2, 2022

Welp. Here we go. I’d imagine KD would be soon after. https://t.co/kExSR7zJnW — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) July 2, 2022

If Nets don't refer to the Russell (Westbrook) – (Ben) Simmons pairing as the "Def Lineup" then what are we even doing. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) July 3, 2022

Going from KD, Kyrie and Harden to Ben Simmons, Russ Westbrook and Royce O’Neal in the span of six months is, um… not great #ScaryHours — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) July 3, 2022

Im so glad Lakers Twitter isn’t the GM 🤣 y’all ready to give the nets whatever they want. Y’all on your knees begging like Keith sweat. Relax 😭 Lakers because of Kyrie have more leverage than you give them credit for. They’ll get a deal done. — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) July 3, 2022

1

1