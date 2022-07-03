NBA Twitter reacts to Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook trade rumors: ‘What if Kevin Durant withdraws his trade request after Kyrie gets traded?’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dionysis Aravantinos
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Lakers
    Los Angeles Lakers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Brooklyn Nets
    Brooklyn Nets
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Russell Westbrook
    Russell Westbrook
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyrie Irving
    Kyrie Irving
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kevin Durant
    Kevin Durant
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Ben Simmons
    Ben Simmons
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Not a day goes by when the NBA isn’t fun. Even during the offseason, rumors, reports, and signings spark reactions all over the world.

According to Chris Haynes, the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are actively engaged in trade discussions centered on a Russell WestbrookKyrie Irving package.

And NBA Twitter… had some things to say about a potential trade.

 

1

1

Recommended Stories