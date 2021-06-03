Staples Center ushers mock Kawhi Leonard's Clippers after Game 5 loss

So far, at least, Kawhi Leonard's stint with the Clippers has been a disappointing one. (Getty)

We’re now two years removed from Kawhi Leonard’s decision to leave the Toronto Raptors after capturing the franchise’s first title and join the Los Angeles Clippers in pursuit of a championship in L.A.

Those aspirations haven’t exactly gone as planned.

Despite tying their first round series 2-2 on the road against the Dallas Mavericks, the Clippers are (once again) on the brink of elimination after losing Game 5 on their home court Thursday night. To make matters worse, Kawhi and his Clippers teammates were reportedly mocked by the ushers at Staples Center as the team headed back to their locker room.

No joke: Clippers had a few Staples Center ushers taunting them from the 100 level as they went into the tunnel — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) June 3, 2021

Adding to his original observation, The Ringer's Paolo Uggetti tweeted:

"Things are getting spicy in the comments but before I mute, just know that this happened *and* there was more trash talk afterward as ushers were gathering the cardboard cutouts."

The ridicule came after Leonard airballed a potential game-tying three in the final seconds of the game and fans couldn’t help but notice the (unsuccessful) similarities to the two-time Finals MVP’s game winner against the Philadelphia 76ers that propelled the Raptors to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2019.

Kawhi’s expectations vs. reality 😬 pic.twitter.com/ua4pP8kxdc — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 3, 2021

This doesn’t seem to be the first time that the ushers have given the Clippers a hard time for underperforming, as they supposedly lost the final two games in the regular season to avoid a first-round matchup against the Lakers.

I had a Staples Center usher come over to me and interrupt my postgame press conference with Kawhi Leonard after Game 2 to yell, 'Ask him why they're scared of the Lakers. Ask him why they lost the last 2 games on purpose.' https://t.co/HIBSZUc0h5 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 3, 2021

As the series heads back to Dallas for Game 6 on Friday with the Mavs taking a commanding 3-2 lead, the Clippers' chances at a postseason redemption run are in danger of coming to an end.

