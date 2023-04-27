NBA says Warriors' Steph Curry double-dribbled on Game 5-sealing layup

NBA: Steph double-dribbled on Game 5-sealing layup vs. Kings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Steph Curry sealed the Warriors' Game 5 win over the Kings on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center with an and-1 layup with 22.4 seconds remaining in regulation.

But the NBA announced Thursday in its Last Two Minute Report that Curry should have been whistled for a double-dribble.

"Curry (GSW) brings his hand underneath the ball and pins it to his body before he resumes his dribble thereafter," the NBA wrote.

The violation wasn't called, and after making the free throw, Curry gave the Warriors a 122-114 lead.

If the referees had called the discontinued dribble, the Kings would have taken possession down five points with roughly 25 seconds remaining in the game.

While the Kings were hurt by the non-call on the Curry layup, they benefited from two missed violations in the final 90 seconds.

With the Warriors leading 117-114 with about 80 seconds remaining, Harrison Barnes should have been called for a defensive three-seconds violation. The refs missed the call and a few seconds later, Kevon Looney was whistled for an offensive foul as he barreled over Barnes.

"Barnes (SAC) straddles the lane line and is in the paint for longer than three seconds without imminently actively guarding an opponent," the NBA wrote.

Then, on the Kings' possession following the Curry layup, Barnes grabbed Looney's arm and should have been called for an offensive foul on the rebound attempt.

"Barnes (SAC) clamps and holds Looney's (GSW) arm, which affects his ability to pursue the rebound," the NBA wrote.

The Warriors ultimately overcame their road woes to take a three-game-to-two series lead as things shift back to Chase Center for Game 6 on Friday night.

