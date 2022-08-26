NBA rumors: Warriors' James Wiseman making 'headway' after summer league

Report: Wiseman making 'headway' after summer league outings originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Perhaps the biggest question on Warriors fans' minds is what role James Wiseman will play in the 2022-23 NBA season after missing all of last year rehabbing his right knee.

While his summer league performance showed his potential, there are still some facets of Wiseman's game that needs to be ironed out.

In particular, Wiseman has to improve on his ability to make plays from around the court and be better aware spatially.

Moreover, Wiseman has to work on how to properly space the floor, move within the offensive scheme, and make plays with both the ball and without it, per C.J. Holmes of The San Francisco Chronicle.

As a result, Golden State does not necessarily know what to expect, production-wise, from Wiseman and which lineup combinations work best with him in it.

Defensively, the Warriors' centers communicate where players should be, and how to attack the opposing offense. With Wiseman missing so much time since being drafted No. 2 overall in 2020, he will have to improve on communicating with the team, if he is to gain the trust of the coaching staff.

To his credit, Wiseman is aware that parts of his game need refinement and per Holmes, the 21-year-old is "really starting to make some headway" in getting better.

Additionally, Wiseman's size gives the Warriors the rim presence they have been lacking in recent years. Although Kevon Looney has improved tremendously on the defensive end, the 7-foot Wiseman gives Golden State much more size to guard the rim and the paint.

With all that in mind, the most realistic outcome for Wiseman this year is playing spot minutes while continuing to learn from Looney and Draymond Green.

Although Wiseman put up respectable numbers in summer league -- 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in 19.9 minutes per game -- those are similar to what he posted in his rookie year: 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in 21.4 minutes a game.

If Wiseman does get extended minutes, it is not outside the realm of possibility to see him produce similar numbers.

Nevertheless, if the Warriors' prized pick is to fully live up to his potential, fans will have to be patient as good things come to those who wait.

