NBA rumors: Kings land sharpshooter Kevin Huerter in huge trade with Hawks

Tristi Rodriguez
·1 min read
Report: Kings make huge trade with Hawks for sharpshooter Huerter originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Kings continue to make moves on the second day of NBA free agency.

Sacramento reportedly made a major trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, sending Justin Holiday and Moe Harkless in exchange for Kevin Huerter, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Kings are also sending over a 2024 lottery-protected first-round pick.

Huerter averaged 12.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists last year with the Hawks.

The 23-year-old guard/forward, nicknamed “Red Velvet”, has spent his entire professional career in Atlanta.

RELATED: Grading Kings' free agency move to reunite Monk, Fox

His efficient sharpshooting will be a great addition to Sacramento’s squad, as he’s recorded 43.1 percent shooting from the field and 37.9 percent shooting from deep over his four-year NBA career.

This story will be updated … 

