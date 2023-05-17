NBA rumors: Jonathan Kuminga drawing 'strong level' of trade interest

Report: JK drawing 'strong level' of trade interest around NBA originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As Jonathan Kuminga’s minutes decreased with the Warriors over the course of the 2022-23 NBA season, the interest in the young forward apparently has increased.

"Executives here are also buzzing about the future of the Golden State Warriors after the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated them over the weekend,” ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported. “Judging from my conversations, there remains a strong level of interest in Jonathan Kuminga around the league."

After Golden State’s title defense came up short following a playoff series loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals, the focus shifts to the offseason with many significant decisions to be made.

One of those being what the future holds for Kuminga.

Immediately following the season-ending loss to the Lakers, The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported, citing sources, that the Warriors and Kuminga’s camp are expected to discuss what his future with the organization is and if he isn’t guaranteed a bigger role next season, he could seek a trade.

"Golden State will need to decide whether Kuminga will receive a full-time role moving forward, and, if not, league sources say the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft will want to be somewhere he can play more,” Charania and Slater wrote.

Kuminga is hoping to split some of his offseason time in different parts of the country, KRON4’s Jason Dumas reported. The 20-year-old reportedly will be in Miami, New York City and Los Angeles in hopes of showcasing his talent to people around the league.

The former No. 7 overall pick averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists on 52.5 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent from 3-point range while averaging just over 20 minutes per game in 67 games played this season.

While All-Star forward Andrew Wiggins took an extended absence away from the team to deal with a family matter, Kuminga stepped up in his place for the nearly two months he was gone.

In the 22 games Kuminga played while Wiggins was out, he averaged 13.4 points on 56.3 percent shooting from the field and 44.4 percent from downtown while adding 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 24.1 minutes played.

But when Wiggins returned just in time for the Warriors' playoff run, Kuminga found himself back on the bench and at the very bottom of Steve Kerr's rotation.

It's no secret that Kuminga wasn't happy with his limited role, but he told reporters he's practicing patience and remaining hopeful that his time will come soon.

If not, there are many others teams reportedly interested in giving him that role.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast