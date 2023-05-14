NBA rumors: Bob Myers 'torn' on upcoming Warriors decision about future

Report: Myers 'torn' on decision about future with Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Bob Myers reportedly will make his decision on whether or not he'll continue as the Warriors' president of basketball operations and general manager relatively soon.

Myers' contract expires at the end of June.

"Bob Myers told me [Saturday] night he plans to take a couple of weeks to make a decision about his future running the Golden State Warriors," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday.

"It’s a decision that he said he is torn about, in large part because of his relationships with the core three of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, and his coach Steve Kerr. Four championships under Bob Myers, and an organization where he just carries a tremendous amount of weight and respect."

Myers has served as Golden State's general manager since being promoted from assistant GM in 2012. Under his watch, the Warriors have made nine playoff appearances, advanced to six NBA Finals and won four championships.

The 48-year-old is one of just 11 general managers in NBA history to win multiple Executive of the Year awards, doing so in 2014-15 and 2016-17.

"If Bob comes and tells me something, that's Bible to me," Warriors forward Draymond Green said in March. "I'm going to listen to that. But that's a relationship that has been built over the last 11 years, and that is a relationship that will continue to grow over the next 40 years."

Myers hired Kerr, drafted Green, signed Klay Thompson and Steph Curry to contract extensions and lured Kevin Durant to the Bay Area in free agency. He's the man behind the scenes of the Warriors' dynasty.

"He's not there yet on a decision," Wojnarowski reported Sunday. "He has built a Hall of Fame resume in Golden State. And I think very much the future of this organization, a lot of it revolves around his ability to kind of shepherd them through the next phase of it.

"But right now, Bob Myers is uncertain whether he’ll do another contract with the Warriors."

The Warriors, after getting bounced by the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals, enter a fascinating offseason that will determine what the team looks like for the final chapters of Steph Curry's career.

It all begins with Myers' upcoming decision.

