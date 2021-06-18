NBA All-Rookie: LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards headline the First Team

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, the NBA Rookie of the Year, and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards headlined the 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie First Team, the league announced on Thursday.

Ball and Edwards were each unanimous selections for the First Team after receiving votes on all 99 ballots from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton, who was a finalist for Rookie of the Year, received 98 first-team votes.

Rounding out the NBA All-Rookie First Team were Detroit Pistons guard Saddiq Bey (63 first-team votes) and Houston Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate (57 first-team votes), who went undrafted in 2018. Tate narrowly edged out New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley on the First Team.

The voting was conducted without consideration for positions.

2020-21 NBA All-Rookie First Team

Player Team LaMelo Ball Charlotte Hornets Anthony Edwards Minnesota Timberwolves Tyrese Haliburton Sacramento Kings Saddiq Bey Detroit Pistons Jae’Sean Tate Houston Rockets

Quickley, who earned 51 first-team votes, headlined the players on the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. Joining Quickley were Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro and Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams.

2020-21 NBA All-Rookie Second Team

Player Team Immanuel Quickley New York Knicks Desmond Bane Memphis Grizzlies Isaiah Stewart Detroit Pistons Isaac Okoro Cleveland Cavaliers Patrick Williams Chicago Bulls

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Related

Karl-Anthony Towns reacts to Anthony Edwards losing Rookie of the Year Kings' Tyrese Haliburton provides an update on left knee injury Hornets' James Borrego 'very proud' of LaMelo after rookie season

List