NBA All-Rookie: LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards headline the First Team

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball, the NBA Rookie of the Year, and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards headlined the 2020-21 NBA All-Rookie First Team, the league announced on Thursday.

Ball and Edwards were each unanimous selections for the First Team after receiving votes on all 99 ballots from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton, who was a finalist for Rookie of the Year, received 98 first-team votes.

Rounding out the NBA All-Rookie First Team were Detroit Pistons guard Saddiq Bey (63 first-team votes) and Houston Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate (57 first-team votes), who went undrafted in 2018. Tate narrowly edged out New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley on the First Team.

The voting was conducted without consideration for positions.

2020-21 NBA All-Rookie First Team

Player

Team

LaMelo Ball

Charlotte Hornets

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves

Tyrese Haliburton

Sacramento Kings

Saddiq Bey

Detroit Pistons

Jae’Sean Tate

Houston Rockets

Quickley, who earned 51 first-team votes, headlined the players on the NBA All-Rookie Second Team. Joining Quickley were Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro and Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams.

2020-21 NBA All-Rookie Second Team

Player

Team

Immanuel Quickley

New York Knicks

Desmond Bane

Memphis Grizzlies

Isaiah Stewart

Detroit Pistons

Isaac Okoro

Cleveland Cavaliers

Patrick Williams

Chicago Bulls

