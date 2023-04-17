NBA reportedly investigating Russell Westbrook's heated exchange with fan during Clippers-Suns Game 1

The NBA is investigating an exchange between Russell Westbrook and a fan that was caught on video during Sunday's Game 1 between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers, TNT's Chris Haynes and The Athletic reported.

The incident appeared to take place during halftime of the Clippers' 115-110 road win. Video shows Westbrook, a Clippers guard, approaching a Suns fan seated on a couch in a lounge. The two engage in a heated exchange.

Russell Westbrook got into it with a Suns fan at halftime of Game 1 😳



🎥: @BCH66223



pic.twitter.com/3ReVXgWvDY — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 17, 2023

"What? What happened, bro?" the unidentified fan says while standing up to face Westbrook.

"Watch your mouth," Westbrook responds.

"Take it like a man," the fan says.

"Watch your mouth motherf***er," Westbrook says. "Watch your mouth."

"Talk about it. Be about," the fan responds.

Russell Westbrook isn't expected to be suspended for an exchange with a fan in Game 1 on Monday. (Mark J. Rebilas/Reuters)

A credentialed official stands between the two during the exchange and follows Westbrook out of the room as Westbrook exits to the courtside tunnel. The video then cuts off. Video didn't capture what led up to the exchange.

Westbrook went on to make a key defensive play in the game's final seconds to ice the Clippers' win to steal home-court advantage in the series. He didn't address the incident after the game.

Per Haynes, the exchange took place in a club lounge that's sometimes used by players and coaches as a shortcut between the court and the locker room. According to the report, Westbrook is not expected to face a suspension and will likely be available for Game 2 on Wednesday.