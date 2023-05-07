NBA playoffs: James Harden leads 76ers to OT Game 4 win to even series despite Celtics comeback

James Harden was unstoppable for the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Down 2-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers needed a win on Sunday. When a comeback victory for the Celtics looked inevitable, James Harden answered the call.

His 42 points explosion included a jumper with 16 seconds remaining in regulation to push the game to overtime, and the game-winning 3.

The 76ers were up 16 points in the second quarter, the team's biggest lead of the series. But the defending Eastern Conference champions outscored the Philadelphia 24-15 in the fourth to tie the contest 96-96.

Still clutch, Harden sealed the 116-115 win with a clutch shot from the corner with an assist from Joel Embiid, who dished the ball while being double-teamed.

The moment was a big, but Harden had some extra motivation in the stirring performance.

“I put the work in. It’s all about being aggressive. Tonight it was really do or die. I had a special guest in the building," told ESPN.

Keeping a promise, Harden hosted fan John Hao for the game. Hao was paralyzed in Michigan State's on-campus mass shooting in February, which killed three students.

"Little JH. He gave me good luck, he brought me good vibes, good energy. Really this game is for him," Harden said.

JAMES HARDEN GAME-WINNER.

42 POINTS IN THE GAME 4 WIN.

SERIES TIED AT 2-2.#PLAYOFFMODE pic.twitter.com/FVG2pYJ9CC — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2023

Celtics guard Marcus Smart almost countered to win the game, but he didn't get the shot off in time.

MARCUS SMART WAS SO CLOSE TO WINNING THE GAME FOR THE CELTICS 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/ux8DxwUFXs — swishunion (@swishunion1) May 7, 2023

Rough first half for Tatum and Celtics

Four minutes into the game, the Celtics had 7 points and 2 fouls, all from Jaylen Brown. On the other hand, Jayson Tatum was 0-for-5 with zero points and six rebounds.

The 76ers took advantage of the Celtics' dormant stars to take a 27-18 lead in the final minutes of the the first, thanks to 12 points from Joel Embiid and 6 offensive rebounds from Tyrese Maxey. Philadelphia ended the quarter up by 8 points.

Embiid recorded 34 points, 13 rebounds and 4 assists before the final buzzer. Maxey notched 8 rebounds, 14 points 2 steals and a block.

Back-to-back tough buckets for Embiid 😤 pic.twitter.com/XIbQYSxgQw — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 7, 2023

After Embiid led the first, Harden took charge in the second. He scored 18 points in 13 minutes, 12 of them in the second quarter.

After a foul from Joel Embiid, Brown made it to the free-throw line. He missed both attempts and capitalized on the second, hitting a jumper on his rebound to close the deficit to 56-42.

Tatum scored his fist points of the game with less than 30 seconds remaining in the half. On the other end of the court, Harden scored his 21st point of the game. The 27-foot step back was his third made three, making him perfect from beyond the arch in the first half.

BIG 1st half for the 76ers' star duo:



James Harden: 21 PTS, 5 AST

Joel Embiid: 19 PTS, 11 REB



PHI up 9 at halftime | Game 4 | ESPN pic.twitter.com/nZ6m3YRSlI — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2023

The Celtics went on an 8-0 run in the final minutes of the third, snapped by an impressive drive from Maxey. Tatum started to heat up, scoring 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting in the third. The Celtics closed the quarter down 92-83, but matched the Sixers scoring. Both teams put up 33 points in the quarter, a shift after the Celtics were outscored in the previous two periods.

A 24-foot 3 from Smart halfway through the fourth brought the Celtics within 5 points, then this ridiculous series happened to tie the game:

TATUM BLOCK.

TATUM TRANSITION SCORE.

TIE GAME ON ESPN.



Less than 6 minutes to play in Game 4! pic.twitter.com/vXfpzbyVZV — NBA (@NBA) May 7, 2023

Tatum's late surge resulted in a total of 24 points, 18 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals. Brown and Smart scored 23 and 21 points respectively.

Before the final possession of overtime, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla had an opportunity to call a timeout. After the game, he told reporters there was no need.

"That was the play, we just had to play with a bit more pace. We had the right matchup, Jayson [Tatum] got downhill and made the right play at the rim," he said.

Mazzulla and the Celtics will look to address pace and defensive issues before they host the 76ers for Game 5 of the series on Tuesday.