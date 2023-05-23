NBA playoffs: Celtics-Heat Game 4 live updates, scores, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel

The Miami Heat are on the verge of becoming the second No. 8 seed to advance to the NBA Finals in league history (the 1999 New York Knicks were the first). Up 3-0 in the Eastern Conference finals, the Heat can complete a sweep of the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in Miami. An NBA team has never come back from such a deficit.

The Denver Nuggets await the ECF winner when the NBA Finals begin on June 1. If Miami wins Tuesday, there will be more than a week off between the conference finals and NBA Finals, allowing plenty of time for rest and acclimation to Denver's altitude. The Nuggets would have home-court advantage against the Heat. But if the Celtics manage to win four straight games in this series, extending it to Monday, they would have the home-court edge in the Finals vs. the Nuggets.

“We still believe we’re the better team,” Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon said Monday, per The Associated Press. “We have not played like it in any of the three games. But, you know, there is always a first.”

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler drives the ball while being defended by Boston Celtics guard Derrick White during the first half of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals at Kaseya Center in Miami on May 21, 2023. (John McCall/South Florida Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

How to watch Celtics at Heat

Who: No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics at No. 8-seeded Miami Heat

What: Eastern Conference finals, Game 4 (Heat lead, 3-0)

Where: Kaseya Center, Miami

When: 8:30 p.m. ET Tuesday

TV: TNT

Box score: Live stats from Yahoo Sports

Follow Celtics at Heat live updates

