NBA play-in tournament: Our experts pick who will advance to the postseason
Remember last season when LeBron James lamented that whoever thought up the play-in tournament should be fired? With all the excitement the play-in games created this season, that person may be in for a raise.
The play-in games begin tonight with two games as teams try to advance to the playoffs. And there is a lot of intrigue.
The Nets were expected to contend for an NBA title. But a series of unforeseen circumstances landed them in the No. 7 spot. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers were in rebuilding mode and had surprisingly been in the playoff picture for most of the season.
Similarly, with star Kawhi Leonard out with a knee injury and Paul George missing most of the season with an elbow injury, the Clippers were supposed to be a lottery team.
But here they are. Can they advance? USA TODAY Sports’ Jeff Zillgitt, Matt Eppers and Larry Starks makes our picks.
JEFF ZILLGITT PICKS
Tuesday, April 12
EAST — No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets: NETS
WEST — No. 8 LA Clippers vs. No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves: TIMBERWOLVES
Wednesday, April 13
EAST — No. 10 Charlotte Hornets vs. No. 9 Atlanta Hawks: HAWKS
WEST — No. 10 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans: PELICANS
Friday, April 15
EAST — No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 9 Atlanta Hawks: CAVALIERS
WEST — No. 8 LA Clippers vs. No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans: CLIPPERS
CYDNEY HENDERSON PICKS
Tuesday, April 12
EAST — No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets: NETS
WEST — No. 8 LA Clippers vs. No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves: CLIPPERS
Wednesday, April 13
EAST — No. 10 Charlotte Hornets vs. No. 9 Atlanta Hawks: HAWKS
WEST — No. 10 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans: PELICANS
Friday, April 15
EAST — No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 9 Atlanta Hawks: CAVALIERS
WEST — No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans: TIMBERWOLVES
MATT EPPERS PICKS
Tuesday, April 12
EAST — No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets: NETS
WEST — No. 8 LA Clippers vs. No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves: TIMBERWOLVES
Wednesday, April 13
EAST — No. 10 Charlotte Hornets vs. No. 9 Atlanta Hawks: HAWKS
WEST — No. 10 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans: PELICANS
Friday, April 15
EAST — No. 9 Atlanta Hawks vs. No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers: HAWKS
WEST — No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans vs. No. 8 LA Clippers: CLIPPERS
LARRY STARKS PICKS
Tuesday, April 12
EAST — No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 7 Brooklyn Nets: NETS
WEST — No. 8 LA Clippers vs. No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves: CLIPPERS
Wednesday, April 13
EAST — No. 10 Charlotte Hornets vs. No. 9 Atlanta Hawks: HAWKS
WEST — No. 10 San Antonio Spurs vs. No. 9 New Orleans Pelicans: SPURS
Friday, April 15
EAST — No. 9 Atlanta Hawks vs. No. 8 Cleveland Cavaliers: CAVALIERS
WEST — No. 7 Minnesota Timberwolves vs. No. 10 San Antonio Spurs: TIMBERWOLVES
