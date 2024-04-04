NBA play-in box: A look at Warriors' standing, week ahead originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Upon conclusion of relevant games through Sunday, April 14, NBC Sports Bay Area will provide an at-a-glance look at the NBA teams in and around the Western Conference play-in tournament box.

These “standings” will run from sixth place through 11th – until the sixth- and 11th-place teams are excluded from the four-team play-in box.

Here is where things stand through Wednesday night's slate of games:

Sixth (final guaranteed playoff berth): Suns (45-31, Eight games out of first place). Wednesday: Beat Cavaliers 122-101. Next two: Friday vs. Timberwolves (53-23), Sunday vs. Pelicans (45-31).

Seventh: Pelicans (45-31, Lose tiebreaker with Suns). Wednesday: Lost 117-108 to Magic. Next two: Friday vs. Spurs (18-58), Sunday at Suns (45-31).

Eighth: Kings (44-31, Half game behind Suns). Wednesday: Did not play. Next two: Thursday at Knicks (44-31), Friday at Celtics (60-16).

Ninth: Lakers (44-33, 1.5 games behind Suns). Wednesday: Beat Wizards 125-120. Next two: Saturday vs. Cavaliers (46-31), Sunday vs. Timberwolves (53-23).

10th: Warriors (41-34, 3.5 games behind Suns). Wednesday: Did not play. Next two: Thursday at Rockets (38-37), Friday at Mavericks (45-30).

11th: Rockets (38-37, 6.5 games behind Suns). Wednesday: Did not play. Next two: Thursday vs. Warriors (41-34), Friday vs. Heat (42-33).

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast