Markelle Fultz joins club of No. 1 NBA draft picks who have yielded mixed results

The Philadelphia 76ers traded up and got their guy, point guard Markelle Fultz out of Washington, with the No. 1 pick in Thursday’s NBA draft. So what should Sixers fans expect out of Fultz?

History tells us the top pick in the NBA draft is anything but a sure thing. All you have to do is look at the top picks of this millennium to see the wide range of possible outcomes. You have all-time greats like LeBron James, Hall of Famers like Yao Ming and complete duds like Anthony Bennett and Greg Oden. Here’s a quick glimpse of every top draft pick since 2000 and how each player fared.