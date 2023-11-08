NBA mock draft 2.0: G League Ignite sensation Ron Holland projected No. 1 pick

The G League Ignite continues to build momentum. The NBA's minor league developmental team has progressed into a viable option for NBA prospects who don’t want to attend college.

Three G League Ignite players – Ron Holland, Matas Buzelis and Izan Almansa – are projected top-10 picks in USA TODAY Sports’ 2024 NBA mock draft. Holland is the projected No. 1 pick.

Four G League Ignite players were selected in the 2023 draft, including Scoot Henderson at No. 3; three were drafted in 2022, including Dyson Daniels at No. 8; and three were chosen in 2021, including Jalen Green at No. 2 and Jonathan Kuminga as No. 7.

Duke and Kentucky each have three projected first-round picks, too. It’s early though. The college season just started, the G League season opens Friday and the international season is under way. Players will move up and down through the 2023-24 season.

Where is Bronny James in the 2024 NBA mock draft?

In June following the NBA Draft, USA TODAY Sports’ way-too-early 2024 NBA mock draft projected Southern California freshman Bronny James as a mid- to late- first-round pick. But that was before James sustained a cardiac arrest on July 24 while working out on the USC campus. He was hospitalized and later diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, which the James family said “can and will be treated.”

That put James’ college basketball career on pause. James is sidelined to start the season, but his dad, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, said Bronny will undergo a check up later this month to determine if he can return to the court. If he is cleared to play, he will return to the team with plans to play this season.

For now, James has dropped off our NBA first-round mock draft.

2024 NBA mock draft, first round

1. Ron Holland, G League Ignite

Guard, 6-foot-6, 204 pounds, 18 years old

2. Alexandre Sarr, Perth (Australia) Wildcats

Forward-center, 7-1, 212, 18II

3. Justin Edwards, Kentucky

Guard, 6-8, 203, freshman, 19

4. Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite

Forward, 6-8, 209, 19

5. Isaiah Collier, Southern California

Guard, 6-5, 210, freshman, 19

6. Stephon Castle, UConn

Guard, 6-6, 215, freshman, 18

7. Tyrese Proctor, Duke

Guard, 6-5, 183, sophomore, 19

8. Izan Almansa, G League Ignite

Forward, 6-10, 216, 18

9. Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor

Guard, 6-5, 195, freshman, 19

10. Donovan Clingan, UConn

Center, 7-2, 280, sophomore, 19

11. Zaccharie Risacher, France

Forward, 6-9, 200, 18

12. D.J. Wagner, Kentucky

Guard, 6-4, 192, freshman, 18

13. Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Center, 7-0, 248, sophomore, 20

14. Elmarko Jackson, Kansas

Guard, 6-3, 195, freshman, 19

15. Trey Alexander, Creighton

Guard, 6-4, 190, junior, 20

16. Aday Mara, UCLA

Center, 7-3, 240, freshman, 18

17. Nikola Topic, Mega Basket (Serbia)

Guard, 6-5, 200, 18

18. Kel'el Ware, Indiana

Center, 7-0, 242, sophomore, 19

19. Bobi Klintman, Cairns (Australia) Taipans

Forward, 6-8, 225, 20

20. Tidjane Salaun, Cholet (France)

Forward, 6-9 205, 18

21. Cody Williams, Colorado

Forward, 6-8. 190, freshman, 18

22. Jared McCain, Duke

Guard, 6-3, 197, freshman, 19

23. Aaron Bradshaw, Kentucky

Center-forward, 7-1, 226, freshman, 18

24. Melvin Ajinca, Saint-Quentin (France)

Forward, 6-8, 200, 19

25. Baba Miller, Florida State

Forward, 6-11, 204, sophomore, 19

26. Judah Mintz, Syracuse

Guard, 6-4, 185, sophomore, 20

27. Riley Kugel, Florida

Guard, 6-5, 207, sophomore, 19

28. Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana

Forward, 6-8, 217, freshman, 18

29. Adem Bona, UCLA

Forward-center, 6-10, 245, sophomore, 20

30. Terrance Arceneaux, Houston

Guard, 6-6, 205, sophomore, 19

