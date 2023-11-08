NBA mock draft 2.0: G League Ignite sensation Ron Holland projected No. 1 pick
The G League Ignite continues to build momentum. The NBA's minor league developmental team has progressed into a viable option for NBA prospects who don’t want to attend college.
Three G League Ignite players – Ron Holland, Matas Buzelis and Izan Almansa – are projected top-10 picks in USA TODAY Sports’ 2024 NBA mock draft. Holland is the projected No. 1 pick.
Four G League Ignite players were selected in the 2023 draft, including Scoot Henderson at No. 3; three were drafted in 2022, including Dyson Daniels at No. 8; and three were chosen in 2021, including Jalen Green at No. 2 and Jonathan Kuminga as No. 7.
Duke and Kentucky each have three projected first-round picks, too. It’s early though. The college season just started, the G League season opens Friday and the international season is under way. Players will move up and down through the 2023-24 season.
Where is Bronny James in the 2024 NBA mock draft?
In June following the NBA Draft, USA TODAY Sports’ way-too-early 2024 NBA mock draft projected Southern California freshman Bronny James as a mid- to late- first-round pick. But that was before James sustained a cardiac arrest on July 24 while working out on the USC campus. He was hospitalized and later diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, which the James family said “can and will be treated.”
That put James’ college basketball career on pause. James is sidelined to start the season, but his dad, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, said Bronny will undergo a check up later this month to determine if he can return to the court. If he is cleared to play, he will return to the team with plans to play this season.
For now, James has dropped off our NBA first-round mock draft.
2024 NBA mock draft, first round
1. Ron Holland, G League Ignite
Guard, 6-foot-6, 204 pounds, 18 years old
2. Alexandre Sarr, Perth (Australia) Wildcats
Forward-center, 7-1, 212, 18II
3. Justin Edwards, Kentucky
Guard, 6-8, 203, freshman, 19
4. Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite
Forward, 6-8, 209, 19
5. Isaiah Collier, Southern California
Guard, 6-5, 210, freshman, 19
6. Stephon Castle, UConn
Guard, 6-6, 215, freshman, 18
7. Tyrese Proctor, Duke
Guard, 6-5, 183, sophomore, 19
8. Izan Almansa, G League Ignite
Forward, 6-10, 216, 18
9. Ja'Kobe Walter, Baylor
Guard, 6-5, 195, freshman, 19
10. Donovan Clingan, UConn
Center, 7-2, 280, sophomore, 19
11. Zaccharie Risacher, France
Forward, 6-9, 200, 18
12. D.J. Wagner, Kentucky
Guard, 6-4, 192, freshman, 18
13. Kyle Filipowski, Duke
Center, 7-0, 248, sophomore, 20
14. Elmarko Jackson, Kansas
Guard, 6-3, 195, freshman, 19
15. Trey Alexander, Creighton
Guard, 6-4, 190, junior, 20
16. Aday Mara, UCLA
Center, 7-3, 240, freshman, 18
17. Nikola Topic, Mega Basket (Serbia)
Guard, 6-5, 200, 18
18. Kel'el Ware, Indiana
Center, 7-0, 242, sophomore, 19
19. Bobi Klintman, Cairns (Australia) Taipans
Forward, 6-8, 225, 20
20. Tidjane Salaun, Cholet (France)
Forward, 6-9 205, 18
21. Cody Williams, Colorado
Forward, 6-8. 190, freshman, 18
22. Jared McCain, Duke
Guard, 6-3, 197, freshman, 19
23. Aaron Bradshaw, Kentucky
Center-forward, 7-1, 226, freshman, 18
24. Melvin Ajinca, Saint-Quentin (France)
Forward, 6-8, 200, 19
25. Baba Miller, Florida State
Forward, 6-11, 204, sophomore, 19
26. Judah Mintz, Syracuse
Guard, 6-4, 185, sophomore, 20
27. Riley Kugel, Florida
Guard, 6-5, 207, sophomore, 19
28. Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana
Forward, 6-8, 217, freshman, 18
29. Adem Bona, UCLA
Forward-center, 6-10, 245, sophomore, 20
30. Terrance Arceneaux, Houston
Guard, 6-6, 205, sophomore, 19
