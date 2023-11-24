NBA looking into alleged relationship between OKC’s Josh Giddey and minor

The NBA has opened an investigation into allegations that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl, a league spokesman said Friday.

A series of photos and videos were posted online earlier this week alleging that Giddey had engaged in a sexual relationship with an underage girl.

Giddey practiced with the Thunder on Friday but declined comment.

“I understand the question, obviously, but there’s no further comment right now,” Giddey said. “I get the question guys, I completely understand you guys want to know about it. Just for right now, I don’t have anything to say.”

Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault also declined to discuss the issue on Friday.

“Personal matter, and I have no comment on it,” Daigneault said. “And that will be my answer on anything related.”

Giddey, a Melbourne native and the sixth overall pick in the 2021 draft, is averaging 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in his third NBA season. He’s been a feature player for Oklahoma City, who have won 11 of their first 15 games and sit in second place in the Western Conference.