NBA legends react to Kevin Durant’s unreal Game 5 performance

With the Nets needing to snap a two-game losing streak, Kevin Durant delivered a performance for the ages on Tuesday night in Game 5.

Durant put up numbers no player has ever done before in playoff history, leading Brooklyn to a crucial come-from-behind victory to take control of the series, 3-2, and put the Bucks on the brink of elimination.

Durant played every single minute of the game, and finished the night with 49 points, 17 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and two blocks on a night where James Harden returned to the lineup but struggled mightily in his first game back from injury. Durant became the first player to ever post a 45-15-10 playoff game, and the Nets will now have a chance to close out the series and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with a win on Thursday.

Here’s what NBA legends were saying about Durant’s special night:

LeBron James and Allen Iverson

https://twitter.com/KingJames/status/1404998418640957446 https://twitter.com/alleniverson/status/1405004313475399685

Magic Johnson

https://twitter.com/MagicJohnson/status/1405000805929918464 https://twitter.com/MagicJohnson/status/1405007421613899777

Steve Nash and Giannis Antetokounmpo

https://twitter.com/Krisplashed/status/1405001060578693127 https://twitter.com/TimBontemps/status/1405009637125115906

Vince Carter and Paul Pierce

https://twitter.com/mrvincecarter15/status/1404998523804864516 https://twitter.com/paulpierce34/status/1404998564288241668

Charles Barkley and George Karl

https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT/status/1405006551803334656 https://twitter.com/CoachKarl22/status/1404998405865226240

