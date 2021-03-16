  • Oops!
Kyle Kuzma's hilariously awful free throw attempt made the Warriors lose their minds

Liz Roscher
·3 min read
Kyle Kuzma of the Los Angeles Lakers gave the TV announcers, and the entire Golden State Warriors bench, something they may have never seen before: an airballed technical foul free throw attempt.

During second quarter of the Lakers-Warriors game on Monday night, Kuzma attempted a free throw on a technical foul that didn't just miss, it really, really missed. It missed the rim, it missed the backboard, it missed everything. The commentators calling the game were pretty sure they'd never seen anyone airball a free throw like that before — ever — but the reaction from the Warriors bench was even better. They totally lost their minds. Draymond Green ended up full-out cackling on the sideline. 

It doesn't look like anyone on the Warriors had ever seen an airballed technical foul free throw before, either. In case you haven't, here are a few more angles. 

One of the studio analysts didn't think the Warriors bench was right to react that way to the free throw, saying "look at the score." While the Warriors did end up losing 128-97, they were only down by 10 when Kuzma made that hilariously awful free throw attempt. But honestly, it shouldn't matter if they were leading or losing by 10 or losing by 30. It's their right as human beings to have an exaggerated, outsized reaction when they see something silly, and it will continue to be their right until the NBA makes it illegal for losing teams to have fun. 

Kuzma blamed an earthquake

Kuzma's free throw airball was pretty memorable, so he was asked about it during his postgame media session. Kuzma must have been thinking about how to explain that, and he had a doozy of an answer. 

That's right: Kuzma blamed an earthquake for his worst-ever free throw attempt. With the game being played in San Francisco, that's not a bad excuse. If it was perhaps the early 1800s, before we had the technology to measure earthquakes, it was possible he could have gotten away with it.

Unfortunately for Kuzma, it's 2021 and we can find out if there's been an earthquake by checking a website or Twitter. According to the SF QuakeBot Twitter feed, there haven't been any earthquakes that powerful in the San Francisco area in the past several days. Kuzma didn't offer an alternate explanation, but if he wants to blame something ridiculous that can't possibly be checked, he could just say that tiny, microscopic elves climbed into his shoes and put him off balance. 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a play during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Staples Center on February 22, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
The Lakers' Kyle Kuzma airballed a free throw attempt against the Warriors on Monday. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

