NBA fines Knicks $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules

The NBA announced on Monday afternoon that the Knicks have been fined $25,000 for violating league injury reporting rules.

According to the league, the Knicks "failed to accurately disclose the game availability status of Mitchell Robinson prior to their game against the Toronto Raptors on March 27."

The league notes that Robinson was listed as "out" in the Knicks' initial injury report but did end up playing in the game.

Robinson had missed 50 games with an ankle injury, and after returning to practice a handful of days prior, he was upgraded from "out" to "questionable" the morning of March 27.

Robinson played 12 minutes that night in his return, scoring eight points with two rebounds and two blocks.