NBA Finals: Warriors big man DeMarcus Cousins available for Game 1

The Golden State Warriors will have DeMarcus Cousins available for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters that Cousins, who suffered a torn quad muscle in the first round of the playoffs, will play Thursday night against the Toronto Raptors.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Cousins returned to the practice floor last Thursday in an effort to return to game action. At that time, the team said that Cousins would be available “at some point” during the Finals.

Warriors big man DeMarcus Cousins is available for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. (Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)

Cousins hasn’t played since April 16, when he injured his left quad in Game 2 of the Warriors’ opening round series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Cousins, a four-time All-Star, is in his first season with Golden State and is set to appear in the Finals for the first time. He signed a one-year deal with the Warriors after tearing his Achilles tendon midway through the 2018 season when he was playing for the New Orleans Pelicans.

About a year after the injury, Cousins made his debut for the Warriors. He appeared in 30 regular season games for the Warriors, averaging 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds in the process.

While Cousins is set to make his return, Kevin Durant has been ruled out for Game 1. Durant injured his left calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals and has not played since. Though he will not play, Durant made the trip to Toronto for Game 1.

More from Yahoo Sports: