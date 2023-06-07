NBA Finals: Nuggets at Heat, Game 3 live updates, scores, lineups, injury report, how to watch, TV channel
The Miami Heat did what no other team in the postseason have done: won a game in Denver. Now, the NBA Finals are tied 1-1 with Games 3-4 in South Florida and the Heat have a chance to gain even more ground on the Denver Nuggets.
The Nuggets' fourth-quarter woes finally came to a head in Game 2 as the Heat used their true-to-character opportunistic offense to steal home-court advantage. Now, we have a best-of-five series and many questions as to which team can make the necessary adjustments to win the title.
The Heat have been missing a dominant offensive performance from Jimmy Butler in the Finals, but Butler's defense on the Nuggets' Jamal Murray is a key to Game 3. The Heat's 3-point shooting has also been key to their postseason run.
Follow Game 3 live updates from Yahoo Sports.
How to watch NBA Finals
What: NBA Finals, Game 3 (Series tied, 1-1)
Who: Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
When: 8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday
Where: Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: ABC
Schedule:
Game 4: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET Friday (ABC)
Game 5: At Denver, 8:30 p.m. ET Monday (ABC)
*Game 6: At Miami, 8:30 p.m. ET June 15 (ABC)
*Game 7: At Denver, 8 p.m. ET June 18 (ABC)
* - if necessary