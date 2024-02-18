NBA All-Star Saturday: Highlights and live updates from Slam Dunk and 3-point Contests, Steph vs. Sabrina

Stephen Curry is taking on Sabrina Ionescu on a first-of-its kind NBA vs. WNBA 3-point contest. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

NBA All-Star Saturday has a new competition.

Shooting GOAT Stephen Curry is taking on WNBA sharpshooter Sabrina Ionescu in a 3-point battle of the ages. In the traditional 3-point contest, defending champion Damian Lillard headlines an eight-man field.

The Slam Dunk Contest, meanwhile, will feature an All-Star in Jaylen Brown for the first time since 2017. He'll take on reigning dunk champion Mac McClung in addition to Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. and New York Knicks G Leaguer Jacob Toppin.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports for all the highlights and results from NBA All-Star Saturday: