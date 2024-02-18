Ben Rohrbach
Live
NBA All-Star Saturday: Highlights and live updates from Slam Dunk and 3-point Contests, Steph vs. Sabrina
NBA All-Star Saturday has a new competition.
Shooting GOAT Stephen Curry is taking on WNBA sharpshooter Sabrina Ionescu in a 3-point battle of the ages. In the traditional 3-point contest, defending champion Damian Lillard headlines an eight-man field.
The Slam Dunk Contest, meanwhile, will feature an All-Star in Jaylen Brown for the first time since 2017. He'll take on reigning dunk champion Mac McClung in addition to Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. and New York Knicks G Leaguer Jacob Toppin.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports for all the highlights and results from NBA All-Star Saturday:
Live5 updates
The stage is set.
Stephen and Sabrina are here and ready for the first-ever NBA vs. WNBA 3-point challenge 🍿🍿#StateFarmSaturday: 8pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/IUr6HNHx1H
— NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024
Steph arrives... and is 'nervous' 😬
Don't miss the Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge!#StateFarmSaturday, tonight at 8pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/RrQWrGnBN9
— NBA (@NBA) February 18, 2024