NBA All-Star Saturday: Highlights and live updates from Slam Dunk and 3-point Contests, Steph vs. Sabrina

Yahoo Sports Staff
Stephen Curry is taking on Sabrina Ionescu on a first-of-its kind NBA vs. WNBA 3-point contest. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
NBA All-Star Saturday has a new competition.

Shooting GOAT Stephen Curry is taking on WNBA sharpshooter Sabrina Ionescu in a 3-point battle of the ages. In the traditional 3-point contest, defending champion Damian Lillard headlines an eight-man field.

The Slam Dunk Contest, meanwhile, will feature an All-Star in Jaylen Brown for the first time since 2017. He'll take on reigning dunk champion Mac McClung in addition to Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. and New York Knicks G Leaguer Jacob Toppin.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports for all the highlights and results from NBA All-Star Saturday:

  • Ben Rohrbach

    Steph speaks on future faces of the league: Luka, Ant and SGA

    Steph Curry named Luka Doncic, Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander among the players who he expects to become the faces of the league a decade from now, when he, KD and LeBron are done playing. “The league is in pretty good hands with a lot of young players who get it,” Curry said.

  • Jack Baer
  • Jack Baer