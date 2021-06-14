  • Oops!
Report: NBA discussing rule change so players couldn't use unnatural motions on jump shots to draw fouls

Chris Cwik
·2 min read
A new NBA rule change could cut down on James Harden's free-throw attempts. The NBA's competition committee is reportedly discussing a rule that would prevent players from using unnatural motions on jump shots to draw fouls, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski says the league wants to prevent players like Harden and Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young from leaning into fouls.

The rule change could go into effect during the offseason. The competition committee must first recommend the change to the Board of Governors, who will then vote on the issue. The competition committee will speak to team general managers about the potential changes in the new rule, according to Wojnarowski.

James Harden is the poster child for rule change

While the competition committee won't single out Harden, his style of play is clearly being targeted with the potential rule change.

Harden has a reputation for drawing questionable fouls. Harden ranked 23rd in free-throw attempts during the 2020-21 NBA season, though played in only 44 games. Prior to this season, Harden led the league in free-throw attempts for six straight seasons. 

Young, the other player Wojnarowski mentioned, ranked third in free-throw attempts during the 2020-21 season with 546. 

Last season, Harden led the NBA with 800 free-throw attempts. Giannis Antetokounmpo ranked second on that list with 629 free-throw attempts.

