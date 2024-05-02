NBA Champ Leandro Barbosa Lists His Florida Home for $3.2 Million

In the 2015 NBA finals, Brazilian basketball player Leandro Barbosa scored an average of 5.2 points across six games to take home the championship title with the Golden State Warriors. Since then, the 6’3″ b-ball star and his growing family settled in Florida, where just about a year ago they bought a brand-new, custom-built Orlando-area home that, as Barbosa continues on as an assistant coach for the Sacramento Kings, is now up for grabs at $3.2 million.

Set within the guard-gated Bella Collina community in Montverde, the transitional-contemporary home has six bedrooms and five bathrooms, plus a powder room, spread out over 5,056 square feet of living space with interior fittings and finishes that draw influence from Brazil. The home is offered turnkey, with all its furniture, artwork, and high-end light fixtures that complement its clean-lined modern design. The ceilings are notably high, tall enough for Barbosa and the six-foot giants in your own friend group.

The stylish great room features exposed wood beams and an asymmetrical entertainment wall.

The home’s exterior comprises stucco walls and gable roofing, with its tall, tower-like entrance being its most distinctive feature. Inside the foyer, white marble floors and custom wooden accents speak to the most frequently used materials throughout the home, while the expansive, great room has a lounge oriented toward a TV at one end and a sculptural kitchen at the other, with a spacious dining area in between. A bank of glass sliders provides unobstructed views and a direct link to the backyard.

The light hue of the exposed wood beams that hover over the space matches the wood used for the kitchen cabinetry. A gas range, convection ovens, a Sub-Zero fridge, and an island snack bar complete the gourmet package. The nearby family has a linear fireplace that is flanked by built-in wine display cabinets. Sliding glass doors open to an expansive covered patio with a summer kitchen.

Huge windows in the primary bedroom fill the garden-view room with light.

A soaring ceiling and floor-to-ceiling windows that frame garden views are key elements of the primary suite, which is flushed with natural light. Smooth wood floors trail into the massive en-suite bath that features a steam shower and a freestanding soaking tub positioned in a dedicated niche below a picture window.

The backyard is where you’ll find amenities commissioned just for Barbosa, such as the heated pool and the half-court basketball court that features his initials. As for your coveted whips, you can park four of them in the two two-car garages. Danilo Tavares of Corcoran holds the listing.

