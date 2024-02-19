NBA All-Star Game: score, highlights and live updates

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James will face off in the All-Star game once again. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The NBA All-Star Game tips off on Sunday with a mix of rising stars and familiar faces.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James face off once again as the captains and leading vote-getters from their respective conferences.

They'll be joined by first-time starters Tyrese Halliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Indianapolis as the game shifts back to the traditional Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference format for the first time since 2017.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports for all the action including highlights, score updates and the result: